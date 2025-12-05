'Survive and Prove' Innovative Blockchain Project 'Endgame Protocol (EGP)' Officially Launches

In a desolate, dystopian future, each cryptocurrency wallet is depicted as a fortified “Base,” a stronghold in a world that has collapsed. The Endgame Protocol (EGP) integrates external assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) into its ecosystem and deploys them strategically. A vast landscape of countless bases (wallets), each bearing the EGP insignia, stands firmly across the barren, crimson dystopian terrain.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ' Endgame Protocol EGP ),' a novel blockchain project putting forward the compelling catchphrase "Survive and Prove," has officially launched.Featuring 'SurFi'—a fusion of survival elements and Decentralized Finance (DeFi)—as its core content, Endgame Protocol is an advanced cryptocurrency project designed to allow users to generate revenue through strategic survival activities.EGP is an aggressive project that challenges traditional "passive" revenue models in the cryptocurrency market, such as standard DeFi staking. Through its innovative 'SurFi' model, EGP is building a new economic ecosystem that enhances token value by incentivizing active strategies and engagement from participants.To ensure active participation, assets held in inactive wallets—defined as those with no outbound activity for 30 days—are sequentially burned at a rate of 10% weekly. This continuous burning mechanism is designed to increase the token's scarcity and value over time. However, if a wallet currently undergoing the burning process resumes activity, the burning ceases immediately.A portion of the burned assets is redistributed to active users. These rewards can be acquired through an event dubbed the "The Pillage Night" All these processes are executed transparently and securely via smart contracts.EGP is conceptualized as a large-scale financial survival game where revenue is generated through competition driven by users' intellectual strategies and survival instincts. While starting with individual competition, the platform will later introduce collective competition systems. Users will be able to form alliances and employ group strategies to maximize their returns.To maximize token scarcity, Endgame Protocol has capped its total supply at 100 million, with a design ensuring a continuous decrease in circulating supply through the burning mechanism. Building on the success of its initial seed funding, the project is currently accelerating platform enhancement and plans to conduct additional investment rounds targeting global institutional investors in the near future.To mark the project's launch and announce its progress, the official website ( https://endgameprotocol.com ) has been opened, and participant recruitment is scheduled to begin soon.Kaito Kuroda, the Chief Strategist of the project, stated that the project was conceived from the fundamental question: "Why should value be assigned to inactive assets?" He added, "Users who engage in active participation will be able to receive substantial rewards."

