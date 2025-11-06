Pyeongchang Highland Kimjang Festival Kicks Off at Jinbu-myeon in Pyeongchang from November 5 to 17

Young married women are making kimjang kimchi at the 8th Pyeongchang Highland Kimjang Festival, which opened on the 5th at Jinbu Community Sports Park in Pyeongchang-gun, Gangwon Province. Pyeongchang County Governor Shim Jae-guk, Festival Committee Chairman Jang Moon-hyuk, and other distinguished guests are participating in a kimjang-making experience at the opening ceremony of the 8th Pyeongchang Highland Kimjang Festival. Young married women are making kimjang kimchi at the 8th Pyeongchang Highland Kimjang Festival

Introducing “Premium Kimchi” Made with Deep Sea Salt for the First Time

PYEONGCHANG, GANGWON , SOUTH KOREA, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korea's representative kimchi -making festival, the 2025 Pyeongchang Highland Kimjang Festival , will be held for 13 days from November 5 to 17 in Jinbu-myeon, Pyeongchang, Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province. The Pyeongchang Highland Kimjang Festival Committee (Chairman Jang Moon-hyuk) announced that this year’s festival, celebrating its 8th anniversary, will be the largest Kimjang festival, offering visitors the firm texture of Highland cabbage and the deep flavor of traditional seasoning from Gangwon Province.The Kimjang Festival is an interactive festival for urban consumers who find it difficult to make kimjang themselves and for those hesitant to buy commercial kimchi. The festival offers everything from salted cabbage to seasoning, sanitary supplies, packaging boxes, and delivery service. Participants can enjoy kimjang at cheaper prices than in cities, and 100% domestic ingredients enhance the level of trust.This year, the 'Premium Kimchi,' made in collaboration with Pyeongchang Pure Salt, a local company specializing in deep-sea salt, is drawing attention. The premium kimchi is made with cabbage salted using deep-sea salt. It was fully sold out on the first day of pre-order on October 16, and only limited quantities will be sold on the spot during the festival.The festival venue has also been relocated this year to a newly constructed 1,768 m² multipurpose center to welcome visitors in a more pleasant environment. The total area extends to 2,955 m² by including the nearby Pyeongchang Trout Event Hall as a secondary venue for side events. The Festival Committee said, "We prepared 50 additional work tables so that participants can enjoy the programs without waiting." The Festival Committee also added, "Participants can visit the official website or call to make a reservation for the kimjang program at an available time." "The experience programs include the Kimjang experience (68,000 won) with 7kg of salted cabbage and 3kg of seasoning, the premium Kimjang experience (78,000 won) with deep-sea salt, and the young radish kimchi experience (70,000 won). Participants can also receive additional discounts by using Pyeongchang Love Gift Vouchers and the Hometown Love Donation Program.The festival offers opportunities to taste local specialties, including fresh dumpling soup made with Daegwallyeong Korean beef bone broth, Pyeongchang boiled pork slices, and buckwheat tea. There will also be side events, including traditional performances, rice cake pounding, and concerts featuring music from the '70s and '80s. After enjoying kimjang programs, visitors can also visit nearby tourist attractions such as Odaesan Fir Tree Path, Woljeongsa Temple, and Sheep Ranch.Chairman Jang Moon-hyuk of the Pyeongchang Highland Kimjang Festival Committee said, "The Pyeongchang Highland Kimjang Festival is more than just a kimchi-making event." It is a venue where generations and regions come together to create and share. He also added, "We made new attempts this year, such as deep sea salt premium kimchi, to revive the essence and value of kimjang." We hope that families and neighbors can enjoy Kimjang together to appreciate the beauty of late autumn in Pyeongchang.Visit the official website(gimjang700.co.kr) or call for detailed information and to make a pre-reservation for the 2025 Pyeongchang Highland Kimjang Festival.

Pyeongchang Highland Kimjang Festival

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.