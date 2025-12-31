Ricum table tennis balls Recum Accelerates Entry into the Global Eco-Friendly Sports Market with Recycled-Material Competition Table Tennis Balls The brand logo of Likum Co., Ltd

Applying AI-powered automation and recycled materials... ITTF certification strengthens competitiveness

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recum Co., Ltd., a South Korean sports equipment manufacturer , is accelerating its global market expansion with high-performance competition table tennis balls that combine recycled materials and advanced automation technology. The company is gaining recognition for achieving both product quality and sustainability through precision manufacturing.Recum uses PCR-ABS (Post-Consumer Recycled ABS) materials consisting of approximately 30–50% recycled content, while maintaining the core performance required for competition-grade table tennis balls. Key physical properties such as sphericity, thickness uniformity, and rebound consistency are stably maintained, delivering reliable trajectory and hitting feel even during high-speed rallies. The use of recycled materials is also expected to reduce carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability.This performance is supported by an automation-centered production system. More than 90% of Recum’s manufacturing processes operate using robot-based automated systems. Through precision injection molding and process automation, the company minimizes product variation and ensures consistent quality. Recently, Recum has been advancing its research and development by integrating AI technologies into robotic automation, aiming to further enhance uniform quality to meet international standards.Recum’s competition ball brand, ABROS, has obtained official approval from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). With this certification, South Korea has become the world’s fourth country—following China, Japan, and Germany—to produce ITTF-approved table tennis balls. The ABROS 3-star competition ball delivers high elasticity and uniform bounce within ITTF specifications, while proprietary surface treatment technology enhances spin generation and control performance.According to the company, internal testing and feedback from professional players have verified the consistency and stability of ball response during matches. The ball demonstrates predictable bounce characteristics even in high-spin and continuous drive situations, making it well-suited for professional and advanced-level competitive play."Key factors of a competition table tennis ball are uniformity, rebound performance, and spin responsiveness," said Soon-Kyu Kwon, CEO of Recum. “Through injection molding technology and materials research, we have proven that recycled materials can achieve international-level competition performance.” He added that the company is continuing its efforts to launch new brands, Ping-Kong and FITU, that also utilize recycled materials.In addition to certified competition balls, Recum offers training balls and products for leisure use. The company also provides OEM and private label manufacturing services for overseas distributors and table tennis associations. By offering customized specifications, logos, and packaging designs, Recum responds flexibly to global partners’ needs and has expressed its ambition to collaborate on establishing local production facilities where required.Looking ahead, Recum plans to expand its partnerships with international sports equipment distribution networks and strengthen its position in the global table tennis ball market through technology-driven quality competitiveness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.