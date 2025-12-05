Residential property price index for August - October 2025
MACAU, December 5 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for August - October 2025 was 191.8, up slightly by 0.1% over the previous period (July - September 2025). The index for pre-sale residential units (236.0) went up by 0.3%, while that for existing residential units (204.4) decreased by 0.2%.
The index for existing residential units in the Macao Peninsula (195.1) went up by 0.7% from the previous period, while the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (242.3) dropped by 3.3%. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 11 and 20 years old and for those over 20 years old fell by 2.9% and 0.1% respectively.
Analysed by usable floor area, the index for residential units with a floor area of less than 50 square metres grew by 1.8% from the previous period, while the index for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres decreased by 1.8%.
In comparison with August - October 2024, the overall residential property price index went down by 8.7%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula (190.4) and Taipa & Coloane (197.6) falling by 7.0% and 14.5% respectively.
