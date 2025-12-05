RaceX Launches Dubai’s Most Accessible Racehorse Ownership Syndicate for 2025 Season

RaceX is a Dubai-based racehorse ownership and syndication platform Hannah Phillips returning to Scale with another winner RaceX CEO, Jennifer McShane Bary

RaceX launches Dubai’s most accessible racehorse ownership syndicate, offering affordable ownership, expert training, and 75% prize money for members.

Dubai offers unmatched returns for racehorse owners. RaceX is positioned to make those opportunities available to a wider, more diverse community of racing enthusiasts.” — Jennifer McShane Bary

DUBAI, MEYDAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RaceX , the UAE’s newest and most accessible racehorse ownership syndicate, has officially launched its 2025 syndicate program, offering racing enthusiasts across Dubai and abroad the chance to experience genuine racehorse ownership without the financial burden traditionally associated with the sport.Based at the world-renowned Meydan Racecourse, RaceX introduces a transparent, fully managed ownership model that eliminates monthly training fees, surprise vet bills, and the escalating costs typically faced by individual owners. Members enjoy all the privileges of ownership — including stable visits, morning trackwork, race day access, ownership updates, and a share of prize money — through a single affordable membership fee.Reinventing Ownership for the Modern Racing FanTraditional ownership in Dubai can exceed AED 150,000–200,000 per year once training, vet costs, and transport are factored in. RaceX removes these barriers with a fractional syndication model designed for accessibility and simplicity.“Our mission is to open the gates of Dubai racing to everyone,” said Jennifer McShane Bary, Founder and CEO of RaceX. “Whether you’re a first-time racing fan or an experienced owner, RaceX gives you a professional, fully supported experience at Meydan without the complexity and cost of traditional ownership.”Powered by an Elite Team – Featuring Lead Jockey Hannah Phillips RaceX horses are ridden and assessed by Hannah Phillips, an accomplished Australian jockey with more than 2,000 career rides and over 200 wins. As RaceX’s Lead Jockey, she provides detailed feedback to owners and plays an integral role in each horse’s development and race preparation.“We’re building a syndicate culture that prioritises communication, transparency, and owner experience,” Phillips said. “Owners feel involved, educated, and truly part of the team.”A High-Value Proposition in the World’s Strongest Racing MarketDubai remains one of the most rewarding jurisdictions for owners thanks to its generous prize money structure. RaceX distributes 75% of all prize money earned by its horses directly back to owners, with payments made pro-rata based on shareholding.“Dubai offers unmatched returns for racehorse owners,” added McShane Bary. “RaceX is positioned to make those opportunities available to a wider, more diverse community of racing enthusiasts.”2026 Syndicates Now OpenRaceX is currently finalising syndicates for the 2026 season with multiple horses under management, supported by leading trainers, an elite trackwork program, and the world-famous Meydan facilities. The 2026 season will commence on 1st January 2026 which ensures that all members have the first 4 months on the 2026 season and the last 3 months of 2026 to enjoy racing in the UAE.Racing fans interested in joining a syndicate or securing a membership can register at: https://racex.ae About RaceXRaceX is a Dubai-based racehorse ownership syndicate offering a modern, accessible path to owning and experiencing a Thoroughbred in the UAE. RaceX provides owners with:• Stable visits and trackwork access• Real updates from trainer and jockey• No monthly bills or hidden costs• 75% prize money distribution• A community of like-minded racing enthusiastsRaceX operates from Meydan Racecourse, Dubai.

