RaceX Launches in Dubai, Introducing a Modern Approach to Racehorse Ownership

RaceX is a Dubai-based racehorse ownership and syndication platform The Joy of Winning Starts with RAceX RaceX Trainer and Jockey, Mohammad Mardood and Hannah Phillips RaceX CEO, Jennifer McShane Bary

New syndication platform aims to increase accessibility and transparency in the UAE racing industry

Our focus is to create an environment where owners feel informed, involved and connected to the horses that we so admire. RaceX is making participation affordable and enjoyable.” — Jennifer McShane Bary

DUBAI, MEYDAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RaceX , a new racehorse ownership and syndication platform, has officially launched in Dubai with the objective of making racehorse ownership more structured, transparent, and accessible for both newcomers and existing racing enthusiasts.Operating from Blue Stables at Meydan Racecourse, RaceX offers an ownership model designed to provide individuals with direct involvement in the training, preparation, and racing journey of a Thoroughbred, while maintaining strict regulatory compliance and industry integrity.The initiative arrives at a time when Dubai’s racing sector continues to gain international attention, with increased participation from both local and expatriate communities.A Structured Ownership ModelRaceX introduces a syndication framework aimed at simplifying the ownership experience while ensuring clarity around responsibilities, communication, and prize money distribution. Membership for the racing season is aed5000 and includes everything. There are no additional costs.The platform provides its ownership groups with:• Regular training and performance updates• Access to stable visits and morning trackwork• Race day entry through recognized owner channels• Transparent distribution of prize money and reportingThe model is intended to offer an organized pathway for individuals wishing to participate in racehorse ownership without the complexity traditionally associated with sole ownership.Partnerships With Industry ProfessionalsRaceX has partnered with Mardood Racing , a boutique UAE-based training operation with over 20 years of combined experience across the UAE, Europe, and Australia.The collaboration focuses on holistic training, horse welfare, and clear communication with owners.The platform’s designated jockey is Hannah Phillips , an Australian rider with more than 2,000 career races and over 200 wins. Phillips has relocated to Dubai to ride work and races for the program.Horse welfare is a core pillar of RaceX’s operating philosophy. All decisions—training intensity, race placement, recovery periods, and long-term planning—are made with the well-being of each horse as the top priority.Growing Interest in SyndicationSyndicate ownership has become increasingly common in major racing jurisdictions such as Australia, the UK, and Japan. RaceX seeks to align Dubai with these international models by establishing a system rooted in transparency, communication, and accessibility, while still maintaining industry standards and regulatory requirements.First Syndicate Now OpenRaceX has begun accepting expressions of interest for its first syndicate for the 2025 season. The syndicate will operate under UAE racing regulations and includes access to training updates, stable visits, and coordinated race day involvement.More information is available at racex.ae.About RaceXRaceX is a Dubai-based racehorse ownership and syndication platform headquartered at Blue Stables, Meydan Racecourse. The platform aims to modernise ownership participation by providing clear communication, structured reporting, and access to industry professionals for both new and experienced owners.

