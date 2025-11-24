RaceX Launches in Dubai, Introducing a Modern Approach to Racehorse Ownership
New syndication platform aims to increase accessibility and transparency in the UAE racing industry
Operating from Blue Stables at Meydan Racecourse, RaceX offers an ownership model designed to provide individuals with direct involvement in the training, preparation, and racing journey of a Thoroughbred, while maintaining strict regulatory compliance and industry integrity.
The initiative arrives at a time when Dubai’s racing sector continues to gain international attention, with increased participation from both local and expatriate communities.
A Structured Ownership Model
RaceX introduces a syndication framework aimed at simplifying the ownership experience while ensuring clarity around responsibilities, communication, and prize money distribution. Membership for the racing season is aed5000 and includes everything. There are no additional costs.
The platform provides its ownership groups with:
• Regular training and performance updates
• Access to stable visits and morning trackwork
• Race day entry through recognized owner channels
• Transparent distribution of prize money and reporting
The model is intended to offer an organized pathway for individuals wishing to participate in racehorse ownership without the complexity traditionally associated with sole ownership.
Partnerships With Industry Professionals
RaceX has partnered with Mardood Racing, a boutique UAE-based training operation with over 20 years of combined experience across the UAE, Europe, and Australia.
The collaboration focuses on holistic training, horse welfare, and clear communication with owners.
The platform’s designated jockey is Hannah Phillips, an Australian rider with more than 2,000 career races and over 200 wins. Phillips has relocated to Dubai to ride work and races for the program.
Horse welfare is a core pillar of RaceX’s operating philosophy. All decisions—training intensity, race placement, recovery periods, and long-term planning—are made with the well-being of each horse as the top priority.
Growing Interest in Syndication
Syndicate ownership has become increasingly common in major racing jurisdictions such as Australia, the UK, and Japan. RaceX seeks to align Dubai with these international models by establishing a system rooted in transparency, communication, and accessibility, while still maintaining industry standards and regulatory requirements.
First Syndicate Now Open
RaceX has begun accepting expressions of interest for its first syndicate for the 2025 season. The syndicate will operate under UAE racing regulations and includes access to training updates, stable visits, and coordinated race day involvement.
More information is available at racex.ae.
About RaceX
RaceX is a Dubai-based racehorse ownership and syndication platform headquartered at Blue Stables, Meydan Racecourse. The platform aims to modernise ownership participation by providing clear communication, structured reporting, and access to industry professionals for both new and experienced owners.
Jennifer McShane Bary
JMB Project Management
+ +971 55 929 4515
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.