Global Women Speakers Announces the 3rd Annual Virtual International Gratitude Summit, on November 28th, 29th & 30th

This three-day global experience will unite powerhouse speakers, innovators, visionaries, and world leaders.

All year long we work, grind, and hustle. This weekend is simply for gratitude, connection and contribution” — Dr Tina D. Lewis

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Women Speakers ™, founded by powerhouse entrepreneur, international speaker and global business architect Dr. Tina D. Lewis (The BottomLine Queen™), has announced the launch of the 3rd Annual Virtual International Gratitude Summit , taking place November 28th, 29th & 30th from 12 PM – 5 PM ET.This three-day global experience will unite powerhouse speakers, innovators, visionaries, and world leaders from Dubai, Finland, Lebanon, Morocco, Germany, Canada, United States, United Kingdom and beyond in what is poised to become one of the most impactful virtual gatherings of 2025.Featured speakers include but not limited to:• David Fagan – Former CEO of Guerrilla Marketing & award-winning media mogul• Aliya Noor – Dubai visionary CPA & , UAE FTA Registered Tax Agent• Dr. Diane Eunice – Licensed Sex Expert & Founder of Beyond the Vows• Dr. Hynd Bouhia – President & Founder of the BALMethod, Harvard PhD• Tina Calleri – Multimillionaire CEO & Childcare Expert• Kristiina Vihervuori – Digital Marketer & Short Term Stay Expert• Violet Hobokela - Entrepreneur & Home Care Coach…and a host of powerful lineup of global voices dedicated to one mission:No Selling. Only Giving.Unlike traditional business events, the International Virtual Gratitude Summit has zero pitches, zero sales and zero transactions.Instead, it is a transformational weekend devoted exclusively to gratitude, generosity, wisdom and global contribution.“We all can make money doing anything, but there comes a time when we must surpass simply being successful and start living a life of significance and contribution and this summit is ours,” says Dr. Tina D. Lewis, Founder of Global Women Speakers™.For three life-changing days, speakers will deliver:• Impactful life lessons• Business wisdom• Leadership frameworks• Personal breakthroughs• Tools for healing, growth and global connection…all without selling a single product or service. This weekend is exclusively about pouring back into the world.A Global Movement of GratitudeWith an audience expected across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and North America, the summit aims to inspire a worldwide shift toward human connection, authentic leadership, and meaningful contribution.This event arrives at the end of a year marked by intense work, stress, ambition, and constant pressure. Dr. Tina created this summit so that leaders, entrepreneurs, families, and everyday individuals could pause, breathe, reflect and receive.“All year long we work, grind, and hustle. This weekend is simply for gratitude, connection and contribution”A Media-Worthy MomentThe Gratitude Summit is expected to draw major global attention due to its unique mission, multinational speaker lineup, and rare “no selling” policy. Dr. Tina D. Lewis is currently available for media interviews, features, and commentary on leadership, women’s empowerment, global collaboration, and significance-driven living.Event RegistrationRegistration is now open and FREE to the public.Want to join the #1 Platform for women by women to share your message, speak on stages around the globe and sell your products and service internationally? Join GlobalWomenSpeakers.comMedia contact:Dr. Tina D. Lewis475 Washington BlvdMarina Del Rey, CA 90212admin@GlobalWomenSpeakers.com(310)917-1067

