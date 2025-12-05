VideoProc Converter AI Unveils V8.6 Featuring Refactored Compressor, MKV AI Output, and Improved Downloader

VideoProc Converter AI Logo

VideoProc Converter AI V8.6 adds a refactored Compressor for batch and precise control, MKV output for AI features, and improved audio selection in Downloader.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software today announced a significant update to VideoProc Converter AI, introducing a fully redesigned Compressor module, expanded AI export capabilities with multi-track MKV output, and an enhanced media downloader engine. The new version focuses on practical improvements that directly benefit users handling large, high-resolution, or multilingual video projects.

1. Refactored Compressor: Faster Batch Compression with Precise Controls

One of the headline updates is the complete overhaul of the Compressor, which has been moved from the Toolbox into the main interface and rebuilt for efficient and precise video shrinking.

The new compressor now supports batch compression, allowing users to shrink dozens of videos simultaneously using a simple percentage slider. Whether optimizing multiple 4K recordings, preparing clips for mobile sharing, or reducing storage usage, users can compress files by up to 90% with high visual quality retained.

For granular adjustments, individual videos can be fine-tuned in “Option” with target file size, resolution downscaling, codec selection, format switching, trimming, and other custom settings. The update also expands codec options with three new audio formats—AAC, MP3, and AC3—covering high-quality streaming, broad device compatibility, and multi-channel surround sound.

Beyond the main compressor interface, VideoProc Converter AI continues to offer additional compression paths, including codec transcoding (H.264/HEVC/AV1), GOP length optimization, frame rate adjustment, bitrate tuning, resolution reduction, and audio modifications. These supplementary options ensure users have full control over file size and visual fidelity based on their needs.

2. MKV Output for AI Video Features for Multilingual and Professional Workflows

The update also expands output flexibility across all AI video enhancement tools, including Super Resolution, Frame Interpolation, Stabilization, and Audio AI. Previously, VideoProc Converter AI supported MP4 and MOV—both ideal for multi-audio-track videos. Now, the addition of MKV output brings full support for multiple subtitle tracks, preserving every subtitle stream embedded in the original file.

This upgrade eliminates the need for external remuxing or manual syncing and offers greater compatibility for multilingual creators, editors handling film clips or training datasets, and users who rely on multiple audio or subtitle streams for education, accessibility, or professional workflows.

3. Improved Downloader: Smarter Audio Track Selection for Better Quality

The Downloader in VideoProc Converter AI has been updated with a refined audio track selection logic. Instead of requiring manual selection or defaulting to a lower-bitrate track, the new system automatically detects and downloads the highest-quality audio version available for each video.

This improvement is particularly useful for:

• Music videos and concert clips, where audio fidelity matters

• Educational content, ensuring clear speech in tutorials and lectures

• Podcasts, interviews, and commentary videos, where voice clarity is key

• ASMR and sound-focused videos, benefiting from richer, cleaner audio

Pricing and Availability

The newest version of VideoProc Converter AI for Windows and macOS is now available at up to 61% off during the Black Friday 2025 promotion. The offer is time-limited and operates on a first-come, first-served basis for each discount tier.

Users can visit the official campaign page to secure their preferred pricing and claim the included bonus gifts:

https://www.videoproc.com/campaign/gift-offer.htm

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software is a leading multimedia software developer dedicated to providing innovative and user-friendly solutions for video processing, AI enhancement, media conversion, DVD backup, and more. With over a decade of industry experience, the company serves millions of users worldwide through its flagship product line, VideoProc.



