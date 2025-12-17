VideoProc 2025 Christmas Super Sale: Up to 62% Off Lifetime Licenses, 4 Gifts & Unlimited Upgrades

VideoProc 2025 Christmas Super Sale

VideoProc 2025 Christmas Super Sale offers up to 62% off Lifetime License, 4 software gifts, and unlimited updates for modern content workflows.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software launches the VideoProc 2025 Christmas Super Sale, bringing users unmatched Christmas deals on the latest version of VideoProc Converter AI (8.6). With discounts up to 62%, this promotion provides an ideal opportunity to upgrade video and image enhancement and processing workflows ahead of the holidays and the New Year.

The official campaign landing page offers the full version and exclusive gifts at:

https://www.videoproc.com/campaign/gift-offer.htm

Digiarty Software, known for its solid multimedia solutions, developed VideoProc Converter AI to combine advanced AI technology with simple, intuitive operation. The all-in-one software helps users improve video and image quality through AI-powered denoising, deblurring, face and detail enhancement, while also streamlining everyday tasks such as batch conversion, downloading, compression, and basic editing and recording. Together, these capabilities support smoother content preparation and sharing, making it easier to create, enhance, and deliver seasonal videos, personal highlights, and social media-ready content with consistent quality.

This year’s Christmas deal offers straightforward discounts with coupons applied, bringing the Lifetime License prices down to up to 62% discount. Beyond the discount, customers can claim four premium gifts at no extra cost:

• Background Cutout Software for AI-powered image background removal and replacement, ideal for creating festive banners and holiday cards.

• PDF Logo Remover to clean documents for presentations or New Year reports.

• PC Optimizer to maintain fast and secure computer performance during holiday projects.

• Photo Makeup Tool for perfecting portraits, skin refinement, and red-eye correction—great for family or event photos.

The latest VideoProc Converter AI V8.6 introduces a refactored compressor that simplifies video shrinking while preserving visual quality, along with MKV AI output support for more flexible exports and an improved downloader for smoother access to online sources. Together, these upgrades help users produce cleaner, lighter, and more share-ready videos—improving playback performance, upload efficiency, and overall viewing experience when creating and sharing holiday memories, travel highlights, or year-end video collections. Users also enjoy lifetime free updates, keeping AI models and features current, and lifetime free technical support, ensuring a reliable experience as new video and image editing tools are added.

The VideoProc 2025 Christmas Super Sale is now available for a limited time. Users looking to enhance holiday and year-end content production while securing some of the best Christmas sales and deals are encouraged to take advantage of the offer before the promotion ends. More details are available at https://www.videoproc.com/campaign/gift-offer.htm

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software is a leading multimedia software developer dedicated to providing innovative and user-friendly solutions for video processing, AI enhancement, media conversion, DVD backup, and more. With over a decade of industry experience, the company serves millions of users worldwide through its flagship product line, VideoProc.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.