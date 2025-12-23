VideoProc Converter AI 8.7 Improves Download Efficiency and Media Organization with Practical Workflow Updates

VideoProc Converter AI Logo

VideoProc Converter AI 8.7 adds codec info to downloads, optional cover art, refined Super Resolution, and a Christmas coupon offer.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software has released VideoProc Converter AI 8.7, a focused update designed to make everyday video/audio downloading and media handling more efficient. Rather than introducing sweeping changes, version 8.7 targets several common friction points reported by users, helping them choose the right download version faster, better organize downloaded media, and achieve cleaner visuals when enhancing video quality.

VideoProc Converter AI is an all-in-one video processing tool that supports format conversion, downloading, compression, and AI-based quality enhancement, making common media tasks faster and easier for both casual users and content creators.

Clear Codec Information Before Downloading

A key improvement in VideoProc Converter AI 8.7 is the addition of codec information directly in the Downloader’s analysis view. When analyzing a video for download, users can now see available versions grouped not only by resolution, format, frame rate, and file size, but also by codec, such as H.264, HEVC, AV1, VP9, and AAC.

Previously, codec details were only confirmed after a file was downloaded. If the codec turned out to be incompatible with a device, editing software, or playback environment, users often had to re-download a different version—wasting both time and bandwidth. With codec information now visible upfront, users can immediately select the version that best fits their workflow.

Different codecs serve different purposes, depending on usage scenarios:

• H.264 offers the broadest compatibility and remains a safe choice for most devices and platforms.

• HEVC (H.265) achieves similar visual quality at smaller file sizes, making it suitable for storage-efficient workflows.

• AV1 delivers highly efficient compression and high image quality, though support may vary depending on hardware and software.

• VP9 is widely used for online streaming and web delivery, balancing compression efficiency with broad browser support.

• AAC is mainly used for audio-only downloads, delivering clear, high-quality audio with efficient compression.

By making codec selection part of the initial download decision, VideoProc Converter AI 8.7 helps users avoid unnecessary re-downloads and move through their tasks more smoothly.

Optional Cover Art for Better Media Organization

Another practical addition in version 8.7 is a new option to embed thumbnails as cover art when downloading videos or music. This feature can be easily turned on or off via a checkbox in the Settings panel.

For music listeners, album collectors, and podcast fans, embedded cover art improves how files appear in media players and libraries, making collections easier to browse and manage. For users who download large numbers of videos, thumbnails can also help identify files at a glance, especially when working with similar filenames or archived content.

Because the feature is optional, users who prefer clean files without embedded artwork can simply disable it, maintaining full control over how downloaded media is stored.

Refinements to Super Resolution

VideoProc Converter AI 8.7 includes a refinement to Super Resolution, the software’s AI-based upscaling feature. The update improves how the engine analyzes image textures and motion paths across frames, allowing it to better distinguish between fine details, moving objects, and background areas.

The refinement helps reduce blur and suppress noise, especially in scenes with movement or uneven detail distribution. This leads to more stable and natural-looking results when upscaling lower-resolution footage. While the overall workflow and feature set remain unchanged, the refinement improves consistency and delivers slightly cleaner visuals in supported scenarios.

Pricing and Christmas Availability

VideoProc Converter AI 8.7 is available now for both Windows and macOS. To celebrate the holiday season, Digiarty is offering a limited-time Christmas promotion, with coupons available for discounted pricing on licenses.

Users can learn more about pricing and take advantage of the Christmas offer at:

https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/buy.htm

About Digiarty Software

Established in 2006, Digiarty Software is a pioneer in multimedia innovation, offering AI-powered and GPU-accelerated solutions for video and image enhancement, editing, and conversion. With its mission to "Art Up Your Digital Life," the company integrates advanced AI technologies to streamline media processing for professionals and enthusiasts alike. VideoProc, Digiarty’s flagship product, has garnered 4.6 million users across more than 180 countries, reinforcing the company’s role as a leader in digital media innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.