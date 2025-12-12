Pre-Orders Opened on December 11 for ‘Fallout (TV Series) The Ghoul’ statue

Real Elite Masterline Fallout (TV Series) The Ghoul Front Swappable Parts LED ILLUMINATION Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "Fallout (TV Series) The Ghoul". Pre-orders began on December 11, 2025 (JST), with release set for June 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRIME 1 STUDIO is opening pre-orders for a new statue from the Fallout live-action series: Real Elite Masterline The Ghoul.This collectible is produced at 1/4 scale and depicts The Ghoul aiming his revolver from the hip. The pose evokes the shootout in Filly, with careful attention to the torso angle, stance, and left-hand movement to reflect the character’s on-screen presence.The portrait features an exposed nasal cavity, weathered skin, and a sharp expression. Sculpting and paintwork emphasize material contrast and aging across his outfit, including the long coat, holster, and other Western-inspired details. Swappable parts allow The Ghoul to be displayed holding either his revolver or The Ghoul’s Lever-Action Rifle.The base is designed to reflect his outlaw life in the Wasteland, incorporating Dogmeat standing close at his side, a weathered Nuka-Cola refrigerator, and a television with an LED-lit screen showing Cooper Howard.Additional interchangeable parts are included to support multiple gunfighting displays, such as scanning his surroundings while aiming, reaching for the next round, or wielding black and silver single-action revolvers.A grinning head part is included as a bonus exclusive to the DX Bonus Version.Lucy and Maximus statues are also planned for future release as part of the same lineup.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Fallout (TV Series) The Ghoul DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1299Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: Jun 2027Scale: 1/4H:64cm W:41cm D:49cmH:64cm W:43cm D:49cm (right arm horizontal)H:70cm W:43cm D:41cm (right arm raised)Weight: 14.6KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Fallout-Themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Right-Facing, Left-Facing)・Three (3) Swappable Right Arms (Shooting from the Hip, Horizontal, Raised)・Three (3) Swappable Right Hands for Shooting from the Hip (The Ghoul’s Revolver, The Ghoul’s Lever-Action Rifle, Single-Action Revolver [Black])・One (1) Swappable Right Hand for Horizontal (The Ghoul’s Revolver)・Two (2) Swappable Right Hands for Raised (The Ghoul’s Revolver, The Ghoul’s Lever-Action Rifle)・Three (3) Swappable Left Arms (Fanning, Shooting from the Hip, Lowered)・Two (2) Swappable Left Hands for Shooting from the Hip (Single-Action Revolver [Silver], Cartridge)・One (1) Head Stand・LED Illumination (Television)・One (1) Swappable Head (Smiling) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:©/™ 2026 ZeniMax © 2026 Amazon Content Services LLCFor more details, visit our online store

