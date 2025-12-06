Pre-Orders Opened on December 5 for ‘Horizon Forbidden West Aloy vs. The Slitherfang’ statue

Ultimate Diorama Masterline Horizon Forbidden West Aloy vs. The Slitherfang Front Aloy Slitherfang Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "Horizon Forbidden West Aloy vs. The Slitherfang". Pre-orders began on December 5, 2025 (JST), with release set for June 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRIME 1 STUDIO announces the start of pre-orders for a new diorama from the game "Horizon Forbidden West". Aloy vs. The Slitherfang joins the Ultimate Diorama Masterline series.This diorama is based on the quest "Reach For The Stars" and depicts Aloy confronting the Slitherfang within ancient ruins. The scene presents Aloy in a battle stance as the Slitherfang coils around broken structures, capturing a key moment from the quest.The Slitherfang figure features a coiled body rising to approximately 80 cm in height. Its mechanical design is expressed through layered armor, varied surface textures, and detailed internal structures. LED lighting is installed in the eyes and tail.Aloy is sculpted with fine detail in her facial expression, outfit, and equipment, including her Death-Seeker’s Shadow and Tenakth Vanquisher gear. The pose shows her drawing her bow, with braided hair flowing to match the action of the scene.The Bonus Version includes an additional head sculpt with Tenakth Vindicator face paint.Product Name:Ultimate Diorama Masterline Horizon Forbidden West Aloy vs. The Slitherfang Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1799Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: Jun 2027Scale: NONH:82cm W:58cm D:88cmWeight: 52.5KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Horizon Forbidden West-themed Base・One (1) Swappable Aloy head (Bare Face)・LED Illumination (The Slitherfang’s Eyes and Tail)・One (1) Swappable Aloy head (Face Paint: Tenakth Vindicator)LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:©2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Developed by Guerrilla. Horizon Forbidden West is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. “PlayStation Family Mark” is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.For more details, visit our online store

Ultimate Diorama Masterline Horizon Forbidden West Aloy vs. The Slitherfang Product PV

