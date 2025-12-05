Pre-Orders Opened on December 4 for "Berserk Coffret of Fate: Behelit Collection"

Life Scale Masterline Berserk Coffret of Fate: Behelit Collection Guts' Behelit Griffith's Behelit Ganishka's Behelit Griffith’s Behelit (Awakened Version)

Prime 1 Studio announced "Berserk Coffret of Fate: Behelit Collection". Pre-orders began on December 4, 2025 (JST), with release set for June 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce that pre-orders are now open for the Life-Scale Masterline Behelit collection from "Berserk". This release brings to life the Behelit—an object central to the series’ theme of causality—in life-size form as part of the Life-Scale Masterline lineup.The set includes three life-sized Behelits associated with key characters in the manga: Guts, Griffith, and Ganishka. Guts’ Behelit is finished in a blue-green tone achieved through layered paintwork, while Griffith’s Behelit features a cord detail true to its original depiction. Under the supervision of Studio Gaga, Ganishka’s Behelit receives its first-ever officially defined coloration, finished in a mystical silver. Each Behelit is sculpted to reflect the distortions, textures, and surface details shown in the manga.The Behelits are housed in a skull-shaped display box designed by Prime 1 Studio. The box incorporates motifs connected to the Skull Knight, including skulls, swords, and rose vines. The interior is lined with velvet-like fabric, and the Brand of Sacrifice inside the box is illuminated by LED.As a special bonus, Griffith’s Behelit (Awakened Version) will be randomly included with the product for five purchasers.Each Behelit is also available for individual purchase. For details, please visit the product page.* This product is intended for viewing/appreciation and display purposes. Any promotional images showing it worn around the neck are for presentation only. Please refrain from using it as an accessory.Product Name:Life Scale Masterline Berserk Coffret of Fate: Behelit CollectionRetail Price USD: $329Arrival Date: Jun 2027Scale: 1/1H: 15cm W: 30cm D: 18cm (Special Box)H: 5cm W: 4cm D: 5cm (Guts' Behelit)H: 6cm W: 4cm D: 5cm (Griffith' Behelit)H: 8cm W: 7cm D: 8cm (Ganishka' Behelit)Weight: 2.6KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Special Box with LED Illumination・Guts' Behelit・Griffith's Behelit・Ganishka's BehelitLED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright: © Kentarou Miura, STUDIO GAGA/HAKUSENSHAFor more details, visit our online store

Life Scale Masterline Berserk Coffret of Fate: Behelit Collection Product PV

