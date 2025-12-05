Westminster Barracks / First Deg. Agg. Domestic Assault and VCOR x4

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1009737

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/04/2025 @ 1740 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: White Road, Windham, Vermont

VIOLATION: First Deg. Agg. Domestic Assault, VCOR x4

ACCUSED: Gary Clay Jr

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windham VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received the report of a family fight at a residence on White Road in the town of Windham, Vermont. Investigation revealed Gary Clary Jr (53) of Windham, Vermont, had assaulted a household or family member. Clay Jr. was subsequently arrested for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release. Clay Jr. was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Clay Jr. was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 12/05/2025 at 1230 hours. Clay was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $5000.00 bond.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/05/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5000.00

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802) 722-4600

Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov