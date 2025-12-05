Westminster Barracks / First Deg. Agg. Domestic Assault and VCOR x4
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1009737
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/04/2025 @ 1740 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: White Road, Windham, Vermont
VIOLATION: First Deg. Agg. Domestic Assault, VCOR x4
ACCUSED: Gary Clay Jr
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windham VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received the report of a family fight at a residence on White Road in the town of Windham, Vermont. Investigation revealed Gary Clary Jr (53) of Windham, Vermont, had assaulted a household or family member. Clay Jr. was subsequently arrested for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release. Clay Jr. was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Clay Jr. was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 12/05/2025 at 1230 hours. Clay was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $5000.00 bond.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/05/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5000.00
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802) 722-4600
Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov
