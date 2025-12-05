Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,268 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / First Deg. Agg. Domestic Assault and VCOR x4

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1009737

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs                          

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 12/04/2025 @ 1740 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: White Road, Windham, Vermont

VIOLATION: First Deg. Agg. Domestic Assault, VCOR x4

 

ACCUSED: Gary Clay Jr                                           

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windham VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received the report of a family fight at a residence on White Road in the town of Windham, Vermont. Investigation revealed Gary Clary Jr (53) of Windham, Vermont, had assaulted a household or family member. Clay Jr. was subsequently arrested for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release. Clay Jr. was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Clay Jr. was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 12/05/2025 at 1230 hours. Clay was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $5000.00 bond.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/05/2025 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $5000.00

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802) 722-4600

Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / First Deg. Agg. Domestic Assault and VCOR x4

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more