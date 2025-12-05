BMA, SARS, and DPCI on ransnational operation leading to major seizure in fight against wildlife trafficking

The Border Management Authority (BMA), the South African Revenue Service (SARS), Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) working with other stakeholders, have confirmed that a major breakthrough has been achieved in the fight against wildlife trafficking following a coordinated transnational operation that resulted in the seizure of a significant consignment of rhino horns and lion/tiger parts destined for the South East Asian illegal market.

The operation, conducted on 1 December 2025, was led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) Wildlife Trafficking Section, with integrated support from the Border Management Authority, SOCI Vaal Rand, Counter-intelligence Head Office, SARS Customs, CAP Special Operations, Tracker Connect, the Gauteng SAPS Tactical Response Team, and the Gauteng SAPS Airwing.

This intelligence-driven operation was launched after a suspicious consignment originally dispatched to Singapore, was identified and returned to its sender in South Africa. Investigative teams traced the shipment to a storage facility in Kempton Park. Upon execution of the search, four boxes were identified and thoroughly examined.

Inside the boxes, officials uncovered 17 rhino horns weighing 55.4 kilograms, along with 26.2 kilograms of lion and tiger bones, skulls and claws. The value of the items is not yet disclosed due to ongoing forensic and valuation processes. The recovered horns and animal parts are believed to form part of a broader transnational trafficking network responsible for smuggling wildlife products from South Africa to foreign markets.

Two Nigerian nationals, aged 34 and 35, were identified as the receivers of the consignment and were immediately taken into custody. They have appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on 3 December 2025 on charges relating to the contravention of Section 57(1) of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (Act 10 of 2004), which prohibits restricted activities involving listed threatened or protected species.

The multi-agency investigation remains active, and additional arrests have not been ruled out as authorities pursue all leads and deepen cooperation with both domestic and international partners.

The Commissioner of the BMA, Dr Michael Masiapato commended all agencies involved for their seamless coordination and reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to combating wildlife trafficking, which threatens South Africa’s natural heritage and fuels organised criminal networks. This successful operation demonstrates the value of intelligence-sharing, inter-agency cooperation, and decisive enforcement action against syndicates targeting our endangered species.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.

BMA Enquiries:

Mmemme Mogotsi

Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing

Email: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za

Cell: 072 856 4288

DPCI Enquiries:

Col Katlego Mogale

DPCI MEDIA

Email: MogaleK@saps.gov.za

Cell: 082 455 5782

SARS Enquiries:

Mr Siphithi Sibeko

SARS Spokesperson

Email: Sarsmedia@sars.gov.za

Cell: 072 381 5139

#GovZAUpdates