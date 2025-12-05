Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi briefs media on key developments in Justice Sector, 6 Dec

Members of the media are invited to a briefing by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, supported by Deputy Minister Andries Nel.

The briefing will outline progress during the Minister’s first year in office and highlight ongoing efforts to strengthen access to justice, modernise the justice system, and advance key sector reforms.

Updates will also be provided on the fight against GBVF, infrastructure improvements, institutional and legislative reforms, international cooperation, prosecutorial capacity, and steps toward establishing a single Judiciary.

Further progress reports will cover TRC-related reparations, apartheid-era inquests, and the turnaround of the Master’s Office and the Office of the State Attorney.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Saturday, 06 December 2025

Time: From 10h00

Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House 1035 Cnr Francis Baard & Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Members of the media are invited to attend and are requested to RSVP with Samuel Modipane - +27 81 440 6179

Media enquiries:

Terrence Manase, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 338 6707

#GovZAUpdates