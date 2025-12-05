Home Affairs extends operating hours for the festive season

As part of our continued commitment to delivering dignity for all, the Department of Home Affairs is extending operating hours at offices from 8 to 19 December 2025, and from 5 to 16 January 2026, by an additional two hours daily for applications and collections of enabling documents.

On these days, offices will close at 18:00, instead of 16:00. Services offered during the extended hours will be available at offices equipped to process Smart ID Cards and Passports.

Clients are advised to book application or collection appointments before visiting offices, using the Branch Appointment Booking System (BABS), available on the Home Affairs website. Those without a booking may still visit offices as walk-ins.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, said: “We remain committed to providing accessible and people-centred services. With our offices operating on extended hours ahead of and during the festive season, I encourage South Africans to make use of the longer opening hours to ensure that their essential documents are up to date, including travel documents.”

The Minister added: “The extended hours we are offering will go a long way in assisting people to get the documents they need to spend precious time with friends and family, and to prepare for the New Year.”

Minister Schreiber officially launched the Travel Ready Campaign last month at the new Baywest Mall Home Affairs office in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Minister Schreiber concluded: “I salute the commitment of members of #TeamHomeAffairs who will be working longer hours to ensure that South Africans can enjoy their festive season with friends and family. My message to citizens who have applied for Smart ID Cards and Passports is that they should take this opportunity to collect their documents. We now offer dedicated counters for collections as we continue our journey towards delivering dignity for all.”

Media Enquiries:

Carli Van Wyk – Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 079 166 3899

#GovZAUpdates