Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala meets with Cape Winelands residents to discuss service delivery matters, 5 Dec

The Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Tandi Mahambehlala, in her capacity as the District Development Model Champion for the Cape Winelands District Municipality, will meet with district residents to discuss matters concerning service delivery.

The focus will be on providing basic services in informal settlements and human settlements, as well as the government's response to the lack of job opportunities.

The Deputy Minister’s engagement with the community comes at a time when the Western Cape and other disaster-prone provinces are on a high alert as the festive season approaches. A few days ago, a series of fires destroyed several informal structures, leaving scores of people homeless.

The Deputy Minister will be joined by from various local municipalities and a representative from the South African Human Rights Commission, Commissioner Aseza Gungubele.

The details are as follows:

Date: Friday, 05 December 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: LEAP 7 Science and Maths School – Ikhwezi Center, Mbekweni, Paarl

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za.

