Licensing TL appointed as Timor-Leste’s implementation partner for national training and safety framework

Signing ceremony in Dili, Timor-Leste for the implementation partnership with Licensing TL Completion of the signing ceremony in Dili, Timor-Leste for the implementation partnership with Licensing TL Prime Minister of Timor-Leste speaking at the ceremony

Licensing TL will support Timor-Leste in designing and delivering a national training, safety and compliance framework to build a safer, more skilled workforce

This reform is about building a strong foundation for the next generation. Licensing TL will help Timor-Leste grow through safer worksites and skilled workers.” — Tammy Kassiou, Licensing TL, Chair

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Licensing TL has been formally appointed as the implementation partner to the Government of Timor-Leste to support the design, development and rollout of a new national training, safety and compliance framework for the Construction, Civil, Energy and Resources and other relevant industries.The appointment was officially confirmed at a government signing ceremony held in Dili on Monday, 1 December 2025, attended by the Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao, the Minister of Public Works and senior ministers, member of parliament representatives and industry stakeholders.This landmark agreement marks the beginning of a historic shift in Timor-Leste’s efforts to build a safer, more skilled and more globally competitive workforce, with Licensing TL working alongside ministries, regulators and employers to create and implement minimum national standards for workforce readiness and accreditation.Strengthening safety, skills and national capabilityTimor-Leste recently passed legislation to establish a world-leading framework for the training, accreditation and licensing of workers in construction, civil works, energy and resources and other high-risk sectors.The new framework will introduce minimum national standards similar to other nations High-Risk Work systems, ensuring that workers operating machinery or performing high-risk tasks hold verified, recognised licenses before entering a worksite.Licensing TL will lead the implementation of these reforms in partnership with the Government of Timor-Leste agency IGEADI, I.P. supporting national regulators to build a safer and more capable workforce.A transformative milestone for national development“For years, Timor-Leste has been striving to build a workforce that is skilled, safe and globally competitive,” Licensing TL, representative, Tammy Kassiou said.“Being appointed as the implementation partner is an enormous responsibility and an honour. Licensing TL is a critical step toward a stronger national workforce. By creating minimum standards, recognised training and internationally aligned licensing, we are empowering Timorese workers to participate in national development safely, confidently and proudly.”The reforms will strengthen youth employment, industry capability and long-term productivity.“A country cannot grow without skilled people. Licensing TL will help ensure every worker is job-ready, every employer is supported and every sector is strengthened from the ground up," Kassiou said.A national solution for training, certification and complianceLicensing TL will work directly with government agencies to help design the national framework, identify priority capability areas and deliver the training, assessment, licensing and compliance support required under the new legislation.The organisation provides end-to-end services including training, certification, licensing, regulatory compliance support, workforce development and consultancy, backed by skilled local and international trainers.Heavy equipment and civil construction programs now underwayAs part of the national rollout, Licensing TL with IGEADI, I.P. has launched internationally recognised heavy equipment programs including Excavator, Front End Loader, Dozer, Roller, Grader Operations and other High-Risk equipment. All programs include theory and practical assessments and are delivered in both Tetum and English.Empowering youth and supporting nation-buildingWith major national infrastructure projects planned across the country and recent Timor-Leste integration into ASEAN, the introduction of a robust training and licensing framework is expected to significantly improve workplace safety, increase productivity and open new pathways to employment, particularly for Timor-Leste’s large youth population.“This reform represents long-awaited structural change,” Kassiou said.“This is about building a strong foundation for the next generation. Licensing TL will help Timor-Leste grow its economy from the ground up through safer worksites, better trained workers and real opportunities for young people to build lasting careers.”About The OHS 'OPPORTUNIDADE HARII HO SEGURU'The OHS will establish and operationalise a nationally recognised training, certification and licensing framework that strengthens workforce capacity, ensures safety and compliance, and enhances Timor-Leste’s contribution to national, regional and global economic development.Licensing TL is Timor-Leste’s trusted implementation partner for building a skilled, safe and job-ready workforce. Working in collaboration with government and industry, Licensing TL supports the national development and rollout of training, certification and licensing frameworks across construction, mining, logistics, oil and gas and other high-risk sectors.

