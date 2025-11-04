Cosmetic icon launches compliance tech solution for booming cosmetic injectables industry: Yooli™

Dr Vivek Eranki, CEO of Cosmetique

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosmetic nurses and boutique aesthetic clinics now have access to the most powerful tech platform ever built to help them manage and grow a compliant, professional and thriving business, all in one easy place.Developed in Australia, Yooli™ is a groundbreaking platform designed to give cosmetic practitioners complete control over their operations, from client bookings and communications to compliance, record-keeping, patient tracking, templates, forms, payments and more. Dr Vivek Eranki , founder of Yooli™, has extensive experience in the aesthetic industry. He leveraged his expertise in structure, systems, and compliance to develop a platform that enables clinics to operate legally, efficiently, and at high performance from day one.“Yooli™ gives cosmetic nurses and boutique clinics the confidence to focus on what they do best, delivering safe and effective treatments, while we take care of the background systems that keep their business running professionally and in line with current and future regulations,” said Dr Eranki.“The platform provides the support and structure that professionals in the cosmetic injectables sector need to build and grow a successful business while meeting compliance requirements with ease and minimal cost.”One platform, every solutionYooli™ brings together every critical function a cosmetic clinic needs including bookings, scheduling, patient notes, scripts, payment processing, consent forms, communication templates and document storage.“Nurses and clinics can manage their entire client journey, from initial consultation to post-treatment follow-up, all within one secure system,” Dr Eranki said.Designed for compliance and peace of mindYooli™ includes built-in compliance tools such as patient-verified informed consent, Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) screening and access to qualified prescribing practitioners for cosmetic scripts.“It also contains comprehensive policy templates, professional documentation and audit-ready reporting ensuring nurses and clinics are fully aligned with AHPRA, NSQPCH and QIP standards,” Dr Eranki added.Supporting professional practice from day oneWhether you’re a solo cosmetic nurse or operating a growing clinic, Yooli™ provides the essential tools to build a compliant, efficient and reputable business. The platform includes professional communication systems, staff logins with custom access levels, automated training and scope-of-practice verification, and secure data management via encrypted Australian servers with mandatory two-factor authentication.“Yooli™ has been designed by people who truly understand the cosmetic industry,” Dr Eranki said.“We’ve lived the challenges that nurses and clinics face and we’ve built a platform that delivers practical support, accountability and professionalism at every step.”Empowering a new generation of professionals“Yooli™ empowers nurses to work independently with confidence, manage risk effectively and maintain the highest standards of care. It’s available now via the Apple App Store, Google Play and as a Web App, giving users complete flexibility and control,” Dr Eranki added.“With Yooli, we’re elevating the standards of the cosmetic industry, one clinic at a time,” said Dr Eranki.About Dr ErankiDr Vivek Eranki is the founder of Yooli™. He holds qualifications in governance, finance, management and medicine and has an extensive track record as a CEO in the Health, Wellness and Personal Services industry. He has founded, scaled, and exited ventures across various sectors, including Allied Health, Occupational Health, General and Specialist HealthcareWebsite: https://vivekeranki.com Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vivekeranki Twitter: https://www.instagram.com/vivekeranki Instagram: @vivekerankiAbout Yooli™Yooli™ is an Australian-developed tech platform designed to empower cosmetic nurses, boutique clinics and healthcare providers to manage every aspect of their business from one secure, easy-to- use system. Built to streamline compliance, patient management, communications, bookings, payments and professional development, Yooli™ helps cosmetic practitioners run efficient, compliant and highly professional operations from day one. Combining technology with healthcare expertise, Yooli™ supports best practice across the industry and aligns with AHPRA and QIP standards. The platform is available via the Apple App Store, Google Play, and as a Web App. Visit www.yooli.co

