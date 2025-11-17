Success Tutoring continues global growth with launch of Canada - 120 Locations by 2029

Michael Black, founder and global CEO of Success Tutoring Creating a warm and collaborative environment for students and families. Michael Black celebrating the launch of his new book, The Millionaire Tutor, detailing the steps to building a profitable Success Tutoring franchise business.

Success Tutoring launches in Canada, aiming for 120 centres by 2029, bringing personalised learning and franchise opportunities nationwide.

Our scalable, personalised learning model empowers students and inspires confidence across Canada.” — Gopal Venkata, CEO, Success Tutoring Canada

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Success Tutoring , the world's fastest-growing personalised learning franchises, is officially launching in Canada, with plans to expand to 120 locations across the country by 2029.The Canadian rollout marks another major milestone in Success Tutoring's global expansion strategy, which has already seen the brand successfully launch in New Zealand and the United States, with plans to launch in Singapore, India and the United Kingdom.The Canadian operations will be led by Gopal Venkata, a highly respected technology and education professional, who has been appointed as CEO of Success Tutoring Canada . The national headquarters will be based in Vancouver, positioning the company at the intersection of technology, education and innovation."Success Tutoring isn't just another tutoring business, it's the future of education," Success Tutoring Canada CEO, Venkata said."Our model is scalable, proven and designed to make a real impact on Canadian families by combining the best of personalised learning, motivation and technology."Across the world, parents are looking for effective, targeted and high quality math and English support for their children to assist them to grow in confidence and flourish through school and beyond in life. Success Tutoring provides this in a flexible and tailored way."A technology-driven model transforming educationSuccess Tutoring operates on a gym-style membership model that gives families walk-in flexibility and affordable access to consistent academic support. Every student receives a personalised learning plan supported by proprietary digital tools, enabling tutors to track progress and outcomes in real time.The platform integrates artificial intelligence and adaptive learning systems that help tutors identify student strengths, weaknesses, and engagement levels instantly. This combination of human connection and technology ensures each child's learning journey is both measurable and motivational."Our system is designed to motivate, inspire and uplift, that's our core teaching philosophy," Venkata added."It's about developing confidence and resilience in students, not just improving grades."Leadership built on education and innovationGopal Venkata brings over 15 years of leadership experience across education, technology and operations. He has collaborated with educational institutions, including the US Department of Education, to design high school calculus programs and improve student engagement. He has also served as a channel partner for leading global tech brands such as DoorDash, NetApp and several Silicon Valley start-ups.With a strong background in cloud infrastructure, data systems and scalable franchise operations, Venkata is uniquely positioned to lead Success Tutoring's rapid rollout across Canada."Gopal is the perfect person to lead our Canadian expansion," Success Tutoring founder and global CEO, Michael Black said."He's got the brain of a technologist, the heart of an educator and the vision of a true franchise builder."Franchise opportunities now open in CanadaThe first Success Tutoring centres will open in 2026, with franchise territories now available across major Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Montreal. The franchise opportunity is open to passionate educators, first-time business owners and existing operators looking to diversify into a proven, purpose-driven model."Our goal is to empower Canadian entrepreneurs with a high-growth business that changes lives through education," Black said."Success Tutoring is more than a tutoring brand, it's a movement that builds confidence and unlocks potential in every student."A global education powerhouseFounded by Michael Black in 2017, Success Tutoring has become the world's fastest-growing education brand. The company currently operates multiple centres across Australia and New Zealand with ambitious plans to have hundreds of global locations by 2026.The Success Model delivers measurable outcomes with 97 percent of students improving in math and English, 70 percent improving overall grades by at least one level and 98 percent reporting increased confidence and enjoyment of learning. The company's blend of academic rigour and emotional development has been credited as a major factor in its international success."Our expansion into Canada is a natural next step," Black said."The demand for quality, personalised education is booming globally and Canada's strong education culture and community values make it the perfect market for Success Tutoring to thrive."About Success TutoringFounded by Michael Black in 2017, Success Tutoring is the world's fastest growing education and tutoring franchise business with multiple locations across Australia and New Zealand. Further locations are scheduled for the US. The addition of Canada will spearhead the brand's centre growth.The company offers weekly tutoring sessions in English and math for students aged five to 17, with a school readiness program for kids even younger and selective school and scholarship exam preparation tutoring also available. The Success Model not only empowers students to work at their own pace towards progress but also finds success in the social aspect of students coming together and working as a community of students to find motivation, inspiration and a lifelong love of learning.For franchise enquiries, visit www.successtutoringfranchise.com or contact the Canadian team at info@successtutoring.ca

