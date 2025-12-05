ALLATRA at the European Parliament and the Belgian Senate during the 'Women, Power, Security and Peace' Summit

ALLATRA volunteers with Dr. Aicha Bacha (center right) Top right, left to right: H.E. Carole Kiatazabu Itambo, Marie-Claire Mvumbi, Dr. Aicha Bacha; Bottom left: Mila Paspalanova, Beatrice Gakuba, André Flahaut; Top left: ALLATRA volunteers Left: ALLATRA participants; Center, left to right: Dr. Aicha Bacha, H.E. Carole Kiatazabu Itambo; Right: ALLATRA participants with Princesse Rani Vanouska T. Modely Top left: Lady Ngo Mang Epesse, Dr. Teona Lavrelashvili, Dominique Deshayes, Markéta Vácková Right: Dominique Deshayes, Markéta Vácková, and summit participants at the European Parliament; Left: ALLATRA volunteer at the Belgian Senate

BRUSSEL, BELGIUM, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 19, 2025, representatives of ALLATRA International Public Movement from the Czech Republic and Slovakia participated in the “Women, Power, Security and Peace” Summit held at the European Parliament and the Belgian Senate in Brussels. The program, organized under the auspices of ECDA — the European Center for Development, Geostrategic Studies, and Analysis — presented a rich and comprehensive agenda dedicated to women's leadership, peacebuilding, resilience, and protection of human rights.The summit, accompanied by strategic dialogue among leaders from Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, took place at two prestigious institutions: at the Belgian Senate in the morning and the European Parliament in the afternoon.The event at the Belgian Senate was opened by Dr. Aicha Bacha, founder and president of the nonprofit organization ECDA. Under her leadership, ECDA has established itself as an authoritative platform for professional dialogue on geopolitics, peacebuilding, and human rights. The organization held numerous international events in cooperation with the city of Brussels, the European Parliament, and the United Nations in New York and Geneva, and for many years contributed to developing policy recommendations in security, conflict prevention, and strengthening the role of women in peace processes.Then followed a series of expert panel discussions focused on key topics, including:Women’s leadership in geopolitics;Women’s resilience in conflict zones;International mediation and diplomacy;European security architecture;Human rights protection in areas affected by armed conflicts.Top right, left to right: H.E. Carole Kiatazabu Itambo, Marie-Claire Mvumbi, Dr. Aicha Bacha; Bottom left: Mila Paspalanova, Beatrice Gakuba, André Flahaut; Top left: ALLATRA volunteersThe summit brought together highly esteemed experts, representatives of various countries and international institutions. Among those who contributed to the discussion were:Marie-Claire Mvumbi (Belgium), senator of the Belgian Senate, founder and president of Collectif COFAMON, an organization supporting single-parent families and combating their social exclusion;Princesse Rani Vanouska T. Modely, official envoy for UNESCO initiatives and prominent international figure in cultural and humanitarian projects;H.E. Carole Kiatazabu Itambo, Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mila Paspalanova (Bulgaria), human rights expert at the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR);Ludovic Emanuely (France), international facilitator at Croissance PEACE;Yvan Verougstraete (Belgium), Member of the European Parliament;Marta Barandiy, Belgian-Ukrainian lawyer, human rights advocate, and expert in international law;Mitti Tohma (UK), President of the Women’s Federation for World Peace in Europe and the Middle East (WFWP EUME);Dominique Deshayes (Belgium), President of the International Association of Former Officials of the European Union (AIACE) and Women’s Rights Coordinator at Amnesty International Belgium;Rhodi Mellek (Belgium), Kurdish-Syrian activist and PYD representative in Brussels, raising awareness of the Kurdish issue importance for the future of Syria;Lady Ngo Mang Epesse (Cameroon / France), media specialist and human rights advocate defending women's rights;As well as many other esteemed representatives of civil society, diplomatic circles, and human rights organizations.At the European Parliament, independent investigative journalist and ALLATRA participant Markéta Vácková also delivered a speech. She drew attention to the activities of an international anticult network which, according to several expert assessments, uses misleading and polarizing methods and may exert a destabilizing influence on the democratic rights and freedoms of citizens.“This network is based on the ideology of Russian sectologist Alexander Dvorkin. Publicly available information indicates that the network may have ties to Russian intelligence agencies. It employs polarizing rhetoric and coordinated attacks against innocent people, thereby undermining key democratic principles, including freedom of speech, conscience, and religion,” Vácková emphasized.In this context, open international dialogue is of exceptional importance. The ALLATRA delegation expresses its gratitude to the summit organizers for providing a space for constructive discussion on issues of peace, security, and protection of the rights of women and children.Representatives of the Movement also reaffirm their readiness to continue participating in international discussions on peace, human dignity, and security, and to actively support initiatives dedicated to protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms.About ALLATRA International Public MovementALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-based organization dedicated to carrying out large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental issues. ALLATRA IPM is recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to the study of natural disasters, for promoting international scientific cooperation and advocating human rights and fundamental freedoms.In recognition of its commitment to environmental protection and preservation of creation, ALLATRA International Public Movement was granted an Apostolic Blessing by His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024. In 2025, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV bestowed an Apostolic Blessing upon the President of ALLATRA and all its volunteers.

