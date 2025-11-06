Vice Ministry of Civil Defense of Bolivia highlights its cooperation with ALLATRA in preparedness for natural disasters

Vice Ministry of Civil Defense of Bolivia, ALLATRA, and the Creative Society at the “High-Level Seminar on Civil Defense and National Security in Response to the Climate Threat” in Bolivia Official recognition of ALLATRA by the Vice Ministry of Civil Defense of Bolivia for organizing a High-Level Seminar on Civil Defense and National Security in Response to the Climate Threat Vice Ministry of Civil Defense of Bolivia, ALLATRA, and the Creative Society at the “High-Level Seminar on Civil Defense and National Security in Response to the Climate Threat” in Bolivia

LA PAZ, BOLIVIA, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vice Ministry of Civil Defense of Bolivia officially expressed its appreciation to the ALLATRA International Public Movement for its collaboration in organizing the “High-Level Seminar on Civil Defense and National Security in Response to the Climate Threat” for public servants, technical personnel, and senior command officers of the country’s Armed Forces.The Vice Ministry of Civil Defense is the state entity responsible for planning, coordinating, and implementing risk reduction actions, as well as proposing risk management policies and strategies at the national level.The ALLATRA International Public Movement brings together scientists, specialists, and volunteers from different countries. Its main goal is to study the climate and geodynamic processes occurring on the planet and to promote open international discussion on finding effective solutions to address global challenges. The movement serves as a platform for uniting initiatives aimed at building a sustainable and safe society that ensures the well-being of current and future generations.The Vice Minister of Civil Defense, Dr. Juan Carlos Calvimontes, emphasized that the transfer of knowledge and experience provided by ALLATRA has made a significant contribution to strengthening internal technical capacities, helping to improve the country’s preparedness and response to risk situations, disasters, and emergencies. He also expressed the Vice Ministry’s willingness to continue and expand future opportunities for joint cooperation.The seminar was initiated at the request of the Vice Ministry and held from April 4 to 23, 2025, by scientific experts from ALLATRA, under the direction of Grecia Paola Molina, local coordinator of the Creative Society project and the ALLATRA movement, together with José Ríos, ALLATRA’s representative in Bolivia.The activity was carried out with the institutional coordination of Major Grover Marcelo Monasterios Sardón, head of the Integrated Information and Alert System for Disaster Risk Management (SINAGER-SAT), which encompasses the National Early Warning System for Disasters (SNATD), the National Disaster Observatory (OND), the Spatial Data Infrastructure (GEOSINAGER), and the Virtual Library for Disaster Response and Prevention (BIVAPAD).In the official letter of recognition from the Vice Minister of Civil Defense of Bolivia, addressed to the ALLATRA International Public Movement, it is stated:“Of my highest consideration:The Vice Ministry of Civil Defense expresses its sincere appreciation for the valuable support provided in conducting the seminar, held for the benefit of our public servants and technical personnel.The transfer of knowledge and experience shared by ALLATRA has made a significant contribution to strengthening the technical capacities within our institution, helping to improve preparedness and response to risk and emergency situations in the country.We reiterate our appreciation for the collaboration provided and reaffirm the Vice Ministry’s commitment to continuing future opportunities for joint cooperation.With assurances of my highest consideration and respect.”The seminar was intensive in nature and focused on the transmission of multidisciplinary scientific knowledge, with an emphasis on natural disaster risks and geodynamic threats. The initiative was part of the framework of cooperation between the ALLATRA Scientific Community, Creative Society Bolivia, and the Vice Ministry of Civil Defense.The program was aimed at senior military officers from all three branches – Army, Air Force, and Navy – specialized units in civil defense and emergency management, as well as supporting bodies such as the Joint Command of the Armed Forces and the General Staff, responsible for coordinating joint response and civil protection operations in the country.ALLATRA expresses sincere gratitude to the Vice Ministry of Civil Defense of the Plurinational State of Bolivia for its initiative and support of the seminar, as well as for its outstanding efforts in safeguarding the well-being of Bolivian citizens. Special recognition is also given to all collaborators who made this initiative possible. These efforts reflect a shared commitment to enhancing the national preparedness for natural disasters and emergencies and highlight the profound value of human life, which ALLATRA holds in the highest regard.About the ALLATRA International Public MovementThe ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-based organization dedicated to conducting large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental issues. ALLATRA IPM is recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to studying natural disasters, promoting international scientific cooperation, and advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms.In recognition of its commitment to environmental protection and the preservation of creation, the ALLATRA International Public Movement was granted an Apostolic Blessing by His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024. In 2025, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV likewise bestowed an Apostolic Blessing upon the President of ALLATRA and all its volunteers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.