ALLATRA and San Calixto Observatory Sign Strategic Alliance

Ms. Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA, and Engineer Gonzalo Fernández, Director of the San Calixto Observatory Signing of the Strategic Alliance between ALLATRA and the San Calixto Observatory Top row: Mr. Maxim Talan, Ms. Daniela Mérida, His Excellency Mr. Hiroshi Onomura, Mr. Gonzalo Fernández, Mr. Damian Hanny. Bottom row: Ms. Grecia Molina, Ms. Ximena Behoteguy, Ms. Maryna Ovtsynova, Ms. Jimena Sainz, Mr. José Ríos

LA PAZ, BOLIVIA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ALLATRA International Public Movement and the Jesuit San Calixto Observatory have officially formalized a strategic alliance , marking a significant milestone in their joint scientific and ethical mission. The agreement was signed by Ms. Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA, and Engineer Gonzalo Fernández, Director of the Observatory. This partnership will enhance geodynamic research, foster scientific cooperation, and support knowledge creation for disaster prevention, while establishing a collaborative platform for interdisciplinary initiatives in seismic and geodynamic risk assessment, climate action, education, and scientific diplomacy.The San Calixto Observatory, a century-old Bolivian seismological institution founded by the Jesuits, is recognized worldwide for its contributions to earthquake monitoring, pioneering research in geophysics and seismology, development of national seismic risk standards, and promotion of scientific education and public awareness in Bolivia. This alliance reflects shared principles from Pope Francis’ Encyclical Letter Laudato Si’ on caring for our common home and demonstrates a joint commitment to protect the planet through evidence-based collaboration.The signing was accompanied by a high-level Executive Briefing, organized as a selective dialogue table within the framework of SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals), and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030. The briefing brought together diplomats, scientists, business leaders, cultural figures, and sustainability experts, forming one of the most significant intersectoral platforms in Bolivia to address climate and geodynamic challenges.Key participants and perspectivesHis Excellency Mr. Hiroshi Onomura, Ambassador of Japan to Bolivia, emphasized the importance of strengthening scientific and technical cooperation for disaster risk reduction. He welcomed the ALLATRA–San Calixto alliance as an initiative aligned with the Sendai Framework, which calls for shared responsibility among states, local governments, the private sector, and civil society. Recalling Japan’s experience with earthquakes and tsunamis, he highlighted the central role of prevention and science in shaping public policy and international collaboration.Ms. Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA, highlighted the urgency of global scientific cooperation to address climate and geodynamic phenomena. Engineer Gonzalo Fernández, Director of the San Calixto Observatory, highlighted the Observatory’s century-long legacy in seismology and its commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and collaborative research.Other participants contributing to the dialogue included:- Ximena Behoteguy, Chairwoman of the Board of Banco FIE and member of the leadership panel of the Women Economic Forum for Bolivia’s Bicentennial.- Jimena Sainz, Director of Best Practices and Bolivia Country Leader for the Renaissance Executive Forums.- Daniela Mérida, prominent Bolivian art gallery owner and Director of the renowned Daniela Mérida Gallery.- Jannett Oporto, distinguished social communicator specializing in Bolivia, political scientist, and expert in CSR management; Executive Director of InfoRSE.- Grecia Paola Molina, Environmental Engineer and Local Coordinator of the Creative Society Project in Bolivia.José Ríos, representative of ALLATRA in Bolivia, opened the dialogue highlighting the convergence of the Sendai Framework, the decade of the Paris Agreement, and the influence of the Laudato Si’ Encyclical on the UN and Sustainable Development Goals. He emphasized the structural and systemic nature of the climate crisis and the critical role of collective intelligence in addressing global challenges.Participants discussed integrating corporate social responsibility, cultural engagement, and education into climate and geodynamic strategies. Ximena Behoteguy highlighted Banco FIE’s recognition of the planet as a primary stakeholder. Daniela Mérida emphasized the power of art to communicate scientific knowledge and raise societal awareness. Jimena Sainz stressed the importance of coordinated leadership and capacity-building, and Grecia Molina highlighted the decisive role of women in strategic decision-making under environmental and societal risk conditions.Institutional recognitionNational Deputy Susana Campos Elío sent a letter recognizing the cooperation between ALLATRA and the San Calixto Observatory, in the spirit of the Sendai Framework and Laudato Si’, highlighting their commitment to climate responsibility and action. She also congratulated Engineer Gonzalo Fernández on being awarded the Palmes Académiques by the French Embassy.From vision to actionThe signing of this strategic alliance represents a concrete step toward strengthening scientific research and climate action. José Ríos described it as “pragmatic idealism”: SDG 17 (Partnerships) provides the framework, while SDG 13 (Climate Action) represents execution. He emphasized that sustainability requires action, and that collective intelligence, supported by expert knowledge, is essential for structural responses to global challenges.Grecia Molina announced a forthcoming second meeting to define joint actions, and the coordination team was recognized for their work in organizing and supporting the event.The strategic alliance between ALLATRA and the San Calixto Observatory and the Executive Briefing highlight ALLATRA’s integration into the international agenda, positioning it as a credible and equal participant in platforms where solutions to critical global issues are discussed and advanced.About the ALLATRA International Public MovementThe ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-based organization dedicated to conducting large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental issues. ALLATRA IPM is recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to studying natural disasters, promoting international scientific cooperation, and advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms.In recognition of its commitment to environmental protection and the preservation of creation, the ALLATRA International Public Movement was granted an Apostolic Blessing by His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024. In 2025, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV likewise bestowed an Apostolic Blessing upon the President of ALLATRA and all its volunteers.

