ALLEN MEDIA GROUP’S ‘HBCU GO’ ANNOUNCES 20-GAME BASKETBALL SCHEDULE FOR THE 2026 SEASON

This season also marks the celebrated return of the HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show, hosted by Jasmine McKoy (pictured), Nicole Hutchison and Tolly Carr.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO, the free-streaming digital platform and premier destination for HBCU sports and culture, is pleased to announce that HBCU GO Basketball is back—and the 2026 season is bringing nothing but heat! HBCU GO will tip off the new year on Saturday, January 3, 2026 with 20 high-octane women’s and men’s doubleheaders across the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

The season launches with a Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman rivalry clash in Daytona Beach—a very competitive matchup featuring two programs that are stacked with star power on and off the court, featuring an NBA All-Star and a Heisman Trophy winner stepping in as head coaches. Bethune-Cookman enters with major momentum after taking Auburn to overtime in non-conference play, setting the stage for an intense showdown. Charlie Ward brings both Heisman prestige and NBA pedigree to the sidelines, while Reggie Theus adds 13 seasons of NBA experience, giving this game a rare blend of elite coaching and next-level competition.

Midseason intensity spikes with one of the CIAA’s most emotional battles as Virginia Union meets Virginia State in Petersburg, a matchup that routinely delivers sold-out crowds and championship-level competition. Not to be overshadowed, the SWAC’s Florida A&M vs. Jackson State showdown on Valentine’s weekend brings plenty of heart-pounding energy—offering fans high stakes with no love lost between these two universities.

“HBCU basketball is simply the best, and this new season is well-positioned to take these highly-competitive teams to the next level,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of HBCU GO parent company, Allen Media Group. “Every week, fans will experience and witness excellent athleticism and must-see women’s and men’s sports.”

This season also marks the celebrated return of the HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show, hosted by Jasmine McKoy, Nicole Hutchison, and Tolly Carr. Premiering immediately after each women’s game, the HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show provides the HBCU community with an energizing, in-depth weekly look at HBCU sports and culture.

As the premier broadcast partner of the CIAA, SIAC, and SWAC, HBCU GO is committed to elevating Black college sports with premium coverage, insightful commentary, and robust storytelling across global platforms.

HOW TO WATCH:

Fans can catch all the action on multiple platforms:

● Broadcast television syndication in major U.S. TV markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, and more (check local listings)

● TheGrio Television Network

● Network streaming platforms:

○ The HBCU GO mobile app & HBCUGO.tv

○ Amazon Prime Video

○ Free-streaming platforms including Local Now

○ Armed Forces Network

○ FanDuel TV

HBCU GO Basketball Season Winter Hoops Schedule Promo

