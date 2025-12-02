FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY 'CAPTURING KENNEDY'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the documentary CAPTURING KENNEDY, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as DVD, starting December 2, 2025

CAPTURING KENNEDY offers a rare glimpse into one of the last untold stories of the Kennedy era. Lowe's remarkable journey to unofficial White House photographer hasn't been captured on film until now.” — Filmmaker Steele Burrow

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the documentary CAPTURING KENNEDY, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as DVD, on December 2, 2025.

CAPTURING KENNEDY shares the extraordinary untold story of Jacques Lowe, a Holocaust survivor and young immigrant who, at just 28, became the personal photographer to President John F. Kennedy. Drawing on newly uncovered historic interviews and unprecedented access to Lowe’s archives, this documentary chronicles Lowe’s remarkable journey from surviving the horrors of World War II to capturing some of the most iconic photographs of the Kennedy era. Through Lowe’s unique lens, Capturing Kennedy sheds light on one of the last untold chapters of the Kennedy Presidency and the young photographer whose images shaped it.

Directed by Steele Burrow and co-produced by Burrow, Miriam Horn, Keith Soucy, Andrew Lawton and Kelly O'Donnell, CAPTURING KENNEDY was co-written by Steele Burrow, Erin O'Connor, and Kelly O'Donnell. In addition to Lowe’s rarely seen view of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Jackie Kennedy, the film includes interviews with Pulitzer Prize winning historian and Kennedy biographer Fredrik Logevall, Lowe’s close friend Frank Harvey, and one of Lowe’s daughters, Victoria Allen.

"CAPTURING KENNEDY offers a rare glimpse into one of the last untold stories of the Kennedy era," said filmmaker Steele Burrow. "Jacques Lowe's remarkable journey—from immigrant to artist to the unofficial White House photographer—has never been captured on film until now. His is an uniquely American story that intersected with some of the most pivotal moments in our nation's history, and a powerful reminder of photography's ability to shape how we remember the past."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire CAPTURING KENNEDY directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

