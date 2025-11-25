FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SCOTTISH CHRISTMAS DRAMA 'THE THISTLE IN THE KISS'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the holiday drama THE THISTLE IN THE KISS, now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting November 25, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the holiday drama THE THISTLE IN THE KISS -- now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms, starting November 25, 2025.

THE THISTLE IN THE KISS tells the story of a young nerd who discovers his ex-girlfriend's affair with his sister, ruining his Christmas and turning his life upside down. Declan has had no luck with the holidays: his girlfriend Stephanie broke up with him on the way to Christmas dinner. He's managed to keep it secret until New Year's Day, when his car breaks down in the Scottish countryside and his sister Rachel shows up to help him fix it. Does she already know? How could she have found out? And why does Declan have this feeling that his sister is hiding secrets of her own? Crumbling under each other's relentless curiosity, brother and sister are now on a crash course to confront the poor decisions of their lives. A coming-of-age tale brimming with sibling rivalry and youthful heartbreak, The Thistle in the Kiss examines the mounting pain that stares you in the face when you look away from the ugly truth.

Directed by Craig Andrew Robertson and co-written by Robertson, C.J. Lazaretti and Leonora Cooke, THE THISTLE IN THE KISS was co-produced by Alison M. Reid, Reece Steel, D.M. Simons, and Kyle Wong. Featured actors include: Leonora Cooke (‘Stephanie’), Sarah Coyne (‘Rachel’) and Craig Andrew Robertson (‘Declan’).

"Christmas in Scotland is all about the three Bs: booze, binge-eating and bickering with your family," said filmmaker Craig Andrew Robertson. "If you do it right, you wake up on New Year's Day with a replenished, stronger appreciation for your loved ones. And if not...you've still had a bloody fun time, aye? That's what we're going for with THE THISTLE IN THE KISS. Happy Holidays, and Sláinte Mhath!"

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire THE THISTLE IN THE KISS directly with the filmmakers and Circus Road Films.

THE THISTLE IN THE KISS website: www.thistleinthekiss.com

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

