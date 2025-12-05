SDMC and Longsys Launch Joint Innovation Lab to Accelerate AI Home Ecosystem Development SDMC & Longsys Joint Innovation Lab unveiling ceremony

On December 5, SDMC and Longsys announced the launch of their Joint Innovation Lab.

GUANGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDMC and Longsys—a global leader in branded semiconductor memory—announced the launch of their Joint Innovation Lab, marking a new milestone in the two companies' collaboration to accelerate AI Home ecosystem development.

To keep pace with the rapid evolution of AI devices, the Joint Innovation Lab brings together Longsys' strengths in semiconductor storage and SDMC's deep experience in AI Home devices to build a unified technical verification system for edge AI and real-world home scenarios. Starting from the hardware layer, the two companies are working closely to more seamlessly connect foundational storage technologies with practical AI Home applications, opening up new possibilities for ecosystem innovation.

The Joint Innovation Lab establishes a comprehensive technical verification framework covering platform adaptation, reliability and lifecycle evaluation, SI/PI validation, and stability stress testing—addressing the critical challenge of aligning storage chips with AI terminal devices and ensuring edge AI models remain compatible and stable in complex inference scenarios.

Building on these capabilities, SDMC and Longsys will explore advanced AI storage packaging and software-hardware integration to overcome data transmission bottlenecks and create a more elastic computing backbone for AI devices. Serving as a key platform for AI Home ecosystem collaboration and co-creation, the lab will drive the standardized integration of AI storage technology, AI Home devices, and AI algorithms.

David Li, CEO of SDMC, commented: "SDMC and Longsys have maintained a long-standing partnership. This Joint Innovation Lab represents a significant deepening of our collaboration. Aligned with SDMC's ‘1+2+X' strategy for AI Home and our end-to-end capabilities with Cloud-Edge-End architecture, we are combining storage and computing innovations to optimize the AI Home experience. Together, we are pushing technical boundaries to enhance our core competitiveness and provide our industry partners with practical, sustainable AI Home ecosystem support."

Cai Huabo, chairman and general manager of Longsys, stated: "Longsys and SDMC have maintained a close partnership for a long time. The launch of this Joint Innovation Lab marks a significant deepening of our ecosystem collaboration. We will use this platform to focus on integrating storage technology with AI devices, exploring new ways to adapt storage for AI scenarios, and supporting the growth of the AI ecosystem. This initiative reflects Longsys' 'PTM ecosystem' philosophy of open collaboration: precisely bridging storage innovation with customized needs to achieve efficient, flexible, one-stop delivery."

In the future, SDMC and Longsys will continue expanding cooperation around AI Home, Edge AI and multi-device coordination in home environments. Together, the two companies will accelerate innovation in areas such as storage performance, AI inference efficiency, energy optimization, and scenario-based adaptation.

SDMC and Longsys will expand the boundaries of ecosystem collaboration, joining hands with partners across the industry chain to co-build a more open, robust, and sustainable AI Home ecosystem.

Embrace Your AI Home in the Future

