SDMC and Luxshare Launch Joint Lab to Advance AI Home Innovation

SHENZHEN, CHINA, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDMC and Luxshare today announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement and the official launch of their AI Home Ecosystem Construction Joint Laboratory. This milestone partnership marks a significant step toward accelerating innovation AI Home and enabling the large-scale deployment of AI Home solutions.

The joint lab will harness the combined technological expertise and resources of both companies to focus on the development of the Home AI agent, smart hub, and a broad range of intelligent devices. Through close collaboration, SDMC and Luxshare will promote scenario-driven design, interoperable multi-device coordination, and a full-stack AI Home ecosystem—from advanced algorithm development and hardware-software integration to end-to-end solution engineering and real-world validation.

This strategic alliance reinforces both companies' commitment to advancing the AI Home landscape. By joining forces, SDMC and Luxshare aim to deliver innovative, scalable solutions that enrich everyday life and bring smarter, more connected living experiences to families around the world.

About SDMC

SDMC transforms your home into a smart, connected space. Since 2003, we have delivered seamless, hassle-free solutions in AI entertainment, AI connectivity, and AI Home ecosystem through close collaboration with global partners.

From immersive entertainment to reliable connectivity and intuitive control, SDMC empowers global telecom operators and retail brands to deliver cutting-edge solutions that elevate the lives of households worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.sdmctech.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Luxshare

Established on May 24, 2004, Luxshare Precision successfully listed on the ChiNext Board of Shenzhen Stock Exchange on September 15, 2010 (stock code: 002475). The Company is committed to providing integrated intelligent solutions, parts, modules and systems for enterprise communication products (high-speed interconnect, optical module, heat dissipation module, base station antenna, base station filter), consumer electronic products (TWS wireless headphones, smart wear, wireless charging module, 5G router, VR headsets, smart speaker), and automobile systems (automobile wiring harness, connector, intelligent cabin, intelligent driving) and central gateway, etc.

For further information, please visit http://www.luxshare-ict.com.

