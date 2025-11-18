SDMC Unveils CedarHome Vision, Leveraging Google Gemini to Drive Subscription Revenue for Operators and Retail Brands

The cloud-based subscription turns IP cameras into intelligent, interactive services for AI Home, creating new revenue streams for operators and retail brands.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDMC today unveiled CedarHome Vision at the APAC TV Summit. This new subscription service, powered by Google Gemini, is a pivotal step in SDMC's "AI Home" strategy and provides the core software layer for its operator and retail partners.

AI Safety: From Alerts to Actionable Intelligence

CedarHome Vision addresses the primary challenge of false alerts—a common problem for traditional cameras—by delivering a new level of intelligent understanding.

The service provides three core AI enhancements:

1. AI Video Descriptions: Moving beyond simple object detection, CedarHome Vision generates rich, semantic video descriptions. This allows users to quickly grasp the event without reviewing the footage.

2. AI Safety Grading: Utilizing LLM to understand scene context, this feature reduces false alarms. It not only identifies strangers but differentiates between varying levels of risk (Normal / Alert / High Risk) and normal activities (like swaying leaves).

3. Daily Event Recap: Long, tedious surveillance videos are automatically distilled into a concise text summary. This transforms the user experience from scrolling through hours of recorded events to simply reviewing a daily security recap.

For operators and retail brands, this shift from mere detection to true understanding eliminates alert fatigue for their customers, significantly enhancing the security experience and product satisfaction.

Value Deepened: Beyond Security to Intelligent Pet Care

CedarHome Vision moves beyond security to offer deep, personal insights that hardware alone cannot.

Its intelligent pet care feature keeps users closely connected with their pets, providing detailed behavior descriptions and real-time alerts when something seems unusual. Beyond monitoring, unique metrics like mood and vitality scores help users understand their pets' emotional and physical well-being, creating a deeper sense of companionship and care in everyday life. These premium features provide the tangible, emotional value that drives subscription upsell and builds lasting customer loyalty.

Cedar: The Home AI Agent for Interactive Control

All CedarHome Vision features are powered by Cedar, SDMC's Home AI Agent, which acts as the intelligent brain of the "AI Home."

This enables a seamless user experience. Users can access AI insights through SDMC's XHome App or simply talk to Cedar. They can control compatible devices, check pet status, or get help locating things by simply asking the XHome app, for example, "Hey Cedar, where is my wallet?"

This unified, engaging experience is central to the AI Home ecosystem, ensuring users stay engaged and committed to their service ecosystem.

Commercial Growth: A Sustainable Revenue-Sharing Model

CedarHome Vision addresses the critical business needs of operators and retail brands. Instantly deployable to the existing IP camera installed base, CedarHome Vision enables partners to upgrade traditional IP cameras into AI Cameras, immediately converting one-time buyers into subscribers.

Embrace Your AI Home in the Future

