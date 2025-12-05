Alejandro R Hernandez

ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC Establishes Manhattan Co-op, Condo & Estate Property Advisory Division

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC has established a dedicated Manhattan Co-op, Condo & Estate Property Advisory Division to support executors, trustees, private clients, and international buyers navigating New York City’s most complex real estate transactions. The division is led by Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., an attorney-broker and fiduciary advisor with more than two decades of legal, real estate, and cross-border advisory experience.New York’s co-op and condo markets require uniquely detailed analysis, strict board-approval protocols, and strategic planning—factors that become even more intricate when properties are held in trusts, estates, or inheritances. ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC’s expanded division provides attorney-level advisory services tailored to these high-stakes and often time-sensitive matters.The Manhattan Co-op, Condo & Estate Advisory Division will focus on:• Estate & trust real estate sales requiring Surrogate’s Court coordination• Co-op board package preparation, strategy & legal-style due diligence• Advisor-level representation for executors, trustees & fiduciaries• Probate, administration & inheritance-driven property dispositions• Condo, co-op & mixed-use transaction navigation for private clients• International and Latin American buyer representation• Valuation, negotiation & asset-positioning strategies for high-value properties“Co-op and estate transactions in Manhattan require an extraordinary level of precision and expertise,” Hernandez said. “Executors, trustees, and international families need a real estate advisor who understands the legal, fiduciary, and practical complexities of selling or purchasing in one of the world’s most regulated property markets. Our division provides exactly that—strategic guidance at every step.”The new Manhattan division strengthens ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC’s expanding presence across New York City, offering comprehensive support in neighborhoods including the Upper East Side, Upper West Side, Midtown, Tribeca, SoHo, Gramercy, and the Financial District.About ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLCARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC is an attorney-led luxury, probate, trust, and international real estate advisory firm serving Manhattan, Beverly Hills, and Austin. The firm provides integrated legal-strategic insights, high-level negotiations, fiduciary real estate guidance, and multi-market advisory services for domestic and international clients.Media ContactARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLCManhattan, New Yorkinfo@arhconsults.com

