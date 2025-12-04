Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. Strengthens Manhattan Private Client, Fiduciary Wealth & Family Office Advisory Services

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney, fiduciary advisor, and private-client strategist Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. has expanded his Manhattan-based wealth, fiduciary, and family-office advisory services through ARH Global Advisors LLC, deepening support for high-net-worth individuals, executors, trustees, and international families seeking integrated guidance across estates , trusts, real estate , and long-term financial planning.Hernandez’s expanded private-client platform combines fiduciary advisory, legal -strategy experience, real estate valuation, and multi-jurisdictional estate knowledge to provide clients with a cohesive, attorney-led approach to wealth preservation and inheritance matters. This expansion comes ahead of Hernandez’s upcoming participation in leading international organizations including STEP (Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners) and the International Bar Association.The enhanced Manhattan private-client advisory services include:Fiduciary wealth advisory for executors, trustees & family officesEstate settlement guidance integrating legal, real estate & financial componentsStrategic planning for inherited real estate & high-value asset dispositionAdvisory for international families with cross-border estate considerationsPrivate-client consulting for HNW/UHNW individualsWealth transition planning & legacy advisoryBilingual services for Spanish-speaking clients“Our Manhattan advisory model unifies legal experience, fiduciary responsibility, and real estate strategy,” Hernandez said. “Clients deserve an advisor who understands how their estate, their assets, and their long-term planning interact. We’re here to deliver that clarity.”About ARH Global Advisors LLCARH Global Advisors LLC is a private-client, fiduciary, and wealth advisory firm providing high-level strategy for estates, trusts, real estate assets, international investors, and family-office clients across Manhattan, Beverly Hills, and Austin.Media ContactARH Global Advisors LLCManhattan, New Yorkinfo@arhconsults.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.