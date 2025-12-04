Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC Expands Manhattan Luxury & International Buyer Advisory Services

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC, the Manhattan-based real estate advisory practice led by attorney-broker and fiduciary advisor Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., is expanding its dedicated services for luxury residential buyers, international investors, estate representatives, and private wealth clients seeking strategic guidance across New York City’s highest-value markets.With more than two decades of legal, consulting , and real estate advisory experience, Hernandez continues to strengthen his Manhattan platform at the intersection of luxury properties, trust and estate transactions, and complex co-op and condo acquisitions. The expansion focuses on representing high-net-worth clients, trustees, executors, and international families navigating New York’s demanding regulatory and cooperative board requirements.The expanded Manhattan advisory services include:Representation of international and cross-border high-net-worth buyersCo-op, condo, and townhome acquisition strategyTrust, estate & fiduciary real estate guidance (NYC Surrogate’s Court)High-value property analysis, due diligence & negotiationsAdvisory support for family offices & private clients entering the NYC marketBilingual representation for Latin American investors“Manhattan continues to be a global capital market for real estate,” Hernandez said. “Our role is to provide clients—whether local, national, or international—with attorney-level guidance, strategic positioning, and the clarity needed to navigate New York’s most competitive transactions.”ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC’s expanded platform strengthens its presence across Manhattan’s top neighborhoods including Midtown, the Upper East Side, Upper West Side, Tribeca, SoHo, and Hudson Yards.About ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLCARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC provides attorney-led luxury brokerage, trust and estate sales, international investor advisory, and strategic transaction support throughout Manhattan, Beverly Hills, and Austin. The firm integrates legal experience, market analysis, and high-level negotiation strategy for clients navigating complex or high-value real estate matters.Media ContactARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLCAlejandro R. Hernandez Esq.Manhattan, New York646-290-7380info@arhrealestategroup.com

