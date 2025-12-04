Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green Orders Flags Lowered to Honor Specialist Sarah Beckstrom
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN ORDERS FLAGS LOWERED TO HONOR SPECIALIST SARAH BECKSTROM
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 4, 2025
HONOLULU — At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Hawaiʻi to be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard, in honor of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia Army National Guard. Flags are to be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, December 4, 2025.
“Hawaiʻi stands with West Virginia and the Beckstrom family as we mourn her loss,” said Governor Green. “We must continue working toward a future where this kind of tragedy is no longer a reality for any family, any community, or any service member. May her memory guide us toward peace and a renewed commitment to ending violence in all its forms.”
The President’s proclamation can be found here.
# # #
Media Contacts:
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Cell: 808-798-6081
Email: [email protected]
Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.