Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green Orders Flags Lowered to Honor Specialist Sarah Beckstrom

GOVERNOR GREEN ORDERS FLAGS LOWERED TO HONOR SPECIALIST SARAH BECKSTROM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 4, 2025

HONOLULU — At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Hawaiʻi to be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard, in honor of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia Army National Guard. Flags are to be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

“Hawaiʻi stands with West Virginia and the Beckstrom family as we mourn her loss,” said Governor Green. “We must continue working toward a future where this kind of tragedy is no longer a reality for any family, any community, or any service member. May her memory guide us toward peace and a renewed commitment to ending violence in all its forms.”

The President’s proclamation can be found here.

