Ke Ala Hou, A New Path Forward: December 2025 Governor’s Message

Posted on Dec 1, 2025 in Main

As this year draws to a close, I’m excited to share some meaningful milestones from our community and highlight the many ways we’re continuing to show up for one another.

This past month, we’ve made significant investments in our future, including a $250,000 grant aimed at accelerating clean energy and enhancing our workforce development initiatives. We also celebrated the groundbreaking of the Central Oʻahu Agriculture and Food Hub and a new public library in the Upper Puna area.

I am proud to share that our Kōkua Food Drive — supported by our dedicated Hawaiʻi National Guard, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke and local libraries — has provided essential food donations to over 3,515 households in need during these challenging times. Mahalo to everyone who donated their time and resources to support those in need.

Additionally, I want to congratulate Mānana, Mililani Mauka and Wilson Elementary, for being honored as 2025 National Blue Ribbon Schools. I’d also like to recognize the Office of Wellness and Resilience for launching its Learning and Leadership Collaborative, which includes the state’s first certification in Trauma-Informed Care.

As you gather with family and friends this holiday, I encourage you to shop local, support our small businesses and please consider donating to local nonprofits this season. The Light the World Giving Machine is a great way to give back to 16 local nonprofits and a few respected global charities. The Giving Machines are at six locations across three counties — from Ala Moana, Pearlridge and the Polynesian Cultural Center, to Whalers Village, Prince Kūhiō Plaza and Queen’s Marketplace. Together, let’s embrace the spirit of giving and enjoy quality time with our loved ones.

Wishing you all a joyful and safe holiday season!

With warm regards,