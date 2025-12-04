Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Appoints Rachele Lamosao to Represent Senate District 19

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

GOVERNOR GREEN APPOINTS RACHELE LAMOSAO TO REPRESENT SENATE DISTRICT 19

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 3, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today announced the appointment of Hawai‘i State Representative Rachele Lamosao to serve as the state Senator for Senate District 19, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Sen. Henry Aquino that took effect Nov. 30.

In her new Senate seat, Lamosao, first elected to represent House District 36 in 2022, will represent the communities of Pearl City, Waipahu, West Loch, Honoʻuliʻuli and Ho‘opili — and will serve through the next general election in 2026.

“Rachele is deeply rooted in the community she will now represent in the Senate,” said Governor Green. “Her experience in education, community engagement and supporting local families, gives her a grounded perspective on the issues most affecting West Oʻahu. I’m confident she will serve the people of Senate District 19 with integrity, compassion and strength.”

Rachele Lamosao has built her career in public service and community advocacy. A graduate of Waipahu High School, she has served in a range of roles focused on improving outcomes for youth and working families, including community relations work supporting educational programs, nonprofit partnerships and family service initiatives. She is widely known in West Oʻahu for her hands-on involvement in neighborhood boards, school-based programs and efforts to expand opportunities for local students and first-generation college students.

“I’m honored and humbled to serve the district that helped raise me,” Lamosao said. “West Oʻahu deserves a strong voice fighting for safer communities, better schools and real solutions to our housing and cost-of-living challenges. I look forward to working with Governor Green, my colleagues in the Legislature and — most importantly — the residents of District 19.”

The House District 36 vacancy created by Lamosao’s appointment will be filled by the Governor from a list of candidates to be provided by the Democratic Party within 30 days of the resignation date. The Governor then has 30 days to appoint a successor who will serve out the remainder of Lamosao’s term, which expires in November of 2026.

Lamosao will be sworn in on January 21, 2026, the opening day of the legislative session.

Incoming Senator Lamosao's photo can be found here.

# # #

