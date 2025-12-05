RGV agents encounter 43 illegal aliens in a Mission, Texas stash house

Mission, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents took down a suspected stash house operation on the afternoon of Dec 1, resulting in the arrest of 43 illegal aliens from various countries.

While working in collaboration with the Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office and Texas Department of Public Safety, agents conducted a knock and talk at a residence in Mission. Upon gaining entry, agents discovered 43 suspected illegal aliens hiding inside the small trailer home in substandard and unsanitary conditions. The aliens are from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Colombia, Peru, El Salvador and Ecuador. The case remains under investigation by the U.S. Border Patrol.