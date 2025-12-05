CBP seized more than $425,000 in counterfeit products

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Rochester port of entry seized designer items for bearing counterfeit trademarks.

CBP officers inspected several shipments that contained multiple “designer” watches, shoes, handbags and jewelry. After a thorough examination of the merchandise, all the items were determined to be inauthentic and were seized for bearing counterfeit trademarks. Had these items been genuine, the total Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value would be approximately $425,125 dollars.

“During the holiday season, we often see an increase in counterfeit goods entering the country, as criminals attempt to exploit the high demand for popular brands,” said Rochester Acting Port Director Philip Young. “Our officers identify and intercept these items to protect American consumers and businesses. This seizure demonstrates the critical role CBP plays in safeguarding the economy and ensuring shoppers receive authentic, high-quality products.”

Counterfeit designer products were seized in Rochester, New York by CBP officers as Intellectual Property Rights violations.

CBP has the authority to detain, seize, forfeit, and ultimately destroy imported merchandise if it bears an infringing trademark or copyright that has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office or the United States Copyright Office and has subsequently been recorded with CBP through the e-Recordation program, please vist: https://iprr.cbp.gov/s/.Other violations can include misclassification of merchandise, false country-of-origin markings, health and safety issues, and valuation issues.

As the holiday shopping season continues, CBP reminds consumers to purchase items from reputable retailers and be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true. Counterfeit goods not only harm the economy but can also compromise consumer safety.

To learn more about what CBP is doing every day to protect Americans from counterfeit goods, and more about the Truth Behind Counterfeits public awareness campaign, please visit: https://www.cbp.gov/trade/fakegoodsrealdangers.

CBP protects the intellectual property rights of American businesses through an aggressive Intellectual Property Rights enforcement program, safeguarding them from unfair competition and use for malicious intent while upholding American innovation and ingenuity. Suspected violations can be reported to CBP as an E-Allegation. This reporting tool allows the public to anonymously report to CBP any suspected violations of trade laws or regulations related to the importation of goods into the U.S.

If you have any information regarding suspected fraud or illegal trade activity, please contact CBP through via the E-Allegations site or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT. IPR violations can also be reported to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center at https://www.iprcenter.gov/referral/ or by telephone at 1-866-IPR-2060.

