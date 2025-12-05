Illegal border crossings in Big Bend Sector fall significantly in FY 2025

MARFA, Texas — The U.S. Border Patrol’s Big Bend Sector reported a significant reduction in apprehensions for illegal border crossings in Fiscal Year 2025, contributing to better operational control of the border.

Big Bend Sector recorded 11,823 apprehensions in FY 2023 and 3,096 in FY 2025, a decline of 74 percent when compared to two fiscal years ago. Nationwide Encounters | U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The Big Bend Sector, responsible for 517 miles or roughly one-quarter of the U.S. Southwest border, is employing a strategy that balances personnel, technology, and infrastructure to secure the border.

Decisive border security policies and enhanced detection and identification capabilities have contributed to a decline in illegal border crossings. This includes expanded Title 8 enforcement authorities and the end of catch and release policies. The deployment of 55 autonomous surveillance towers and other detection technologies are also enhancing the sector’s operational effectiveness.

“The decrease in illegal entries is a testament to strong border policy, as well as the tireless efforts of our agents, support personnel, and partners like the Department of War and Texas Military Department,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Lloyd M. Easterling. “The men and women of Big Bend Sector have shown resolve, expertise and heart. They conduct their border security mission with great skill while operating in some of the most rugged terrain in the country.”

As the sector continues its vigilance, the U.S. Border Patrol remains committed to sustaining enforcement gains, disrupting Mexican drug cartel criminal smuggling networks, and ensuring the safety of communities and the nation.