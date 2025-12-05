Helping survivors and victims of Stockton mass shooting

Community support

Today, state officials met with Stockton leaders to continue strengthening partnerships to provide positive pathways for Stockton’s youth. Governor’s Office of Service and Community Engagement (GO-Serve) Director Josh Fryday coordinated a listening session between the Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi and California Service Corps members to share their personal experiences serving the Stockton community, emphasizing the impact of their work and the growing need for programs that provide meaningful service opportunities and mentorship for youth.

Since 2019, the state has made significant investments in service opportunities in the City of Stockton totaling over $25 million across the four California Service Corps programs — #CaliforniansForAll College Corps, California Climate Action Corps , Youth Service Corps and AmeriCorps California — which support communities through service in climate action, tutoring and mentoring students, responding to disasters, combating hunger, and connecting neighbors to resources. Leaders highlighted these programs during the press conference, as well as the need for continued investment in programs that help young people thrive.

Through ongoing partnerships and continued investment in youth service opportunities, California Volunteers is committed to supporting communities across the state by ensuring these opportunities reach every Californian.

Compensation for survivors

As the state continues working closely with local leaders to help with the investigation and catch those responsible for this heinous incident, the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) can help victims and their families during horrific tragedies, such as the Stockton mass shooting, with up to $70,000 in financial assistance, including funeral and burial expenses, medical bills, and mental health treatment.

CalVCB has information on its website and encourages those impacted to reach out to the San Joaquin District Attorney Victim-Witness program to receive application assistance specific to the Stockton shooting.

Protection orders to reduce gun violence

Through dedicated funding to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), the state continues to increase awareness about tools to prevent gun violence, through its Reduce the Risk public education campaign.

There are nine protection orders available to Californians that prohibit firearm possession for people that pose a risk to themselves or others. Reduce the Risk also includes a Youth Advisory Council that brings together young Californians who are experienced in gun violence prevention activities and assists in raising awareness of statewide campaign activities among their peers.

California was the first state in the nation to adopt a “red flag law” in 2016. In the first three years of their existence, these protection orders were used to prevent 58 cases of threatened mass shootings. There have been significant increases in utilization of gun violence restraining orders – increasing by 118% – from 2020 to 2023.

Violence intervention funding

The Governor has made substantial investments and validated the need for evidence-based practice of violence intervention. As a national leader in gun violence reduction, starting in FY21-22, the Governor drove a nearly eightfold increase in funding for the California Violence Intervention Program (CalVIP), turning the program into a driver of public safety.

Through the Board of State and Community Correction’s CalVIP funding alone, since 2018, the state has committed $350 million for local violence and gun violence intervention and prevention efforts. This grant program supports eligible cities, counties, tribes, and community-based organizations in their ability to improve public health and safety through effective gun violence reduction initiatives in communities that are disproportionately impacted by violence, including homicides, shootings, and aggravated assaults.

California is proud to have supported the Stockton community with violence intervention funding. Since 2018, Stockton has received approximately $8.7 million in total grant funding from CalVIP.