The State Partnership Program is a U.S. Department of Defense security cooperation initiative that pairs state National Guards with foreign partner nations to build long-term, mutually beneficial relationships through military cooperation, disaster response collaboration, and broader civil-military exchanges that support U.S. defense and foreign policy objectives.

The California-Mexico Partnership builds upon California’s existing National Guard Partnerships with Ukraine and Nigeria.

“The California National Guard is extremely proud to partner with the Mexican National Defense Secretariat under the State Partnership Program,” said CalGuard Major General and Adjutant General Matt Beevers. “This partnership will strengthen the already robust ties between California and Mexico, enhancing security cooperation and economic prosperity across North America. California’s relationship with Mexico transcends our shared border and culture, driven by strong economic, environmental, and infrastructure ties.”

The work the Cal Guard servicemembers do is vital to California’s overall public safety. California and Mexico’s geographic proximity fosters deep cultural ties and shared interests, particularly along our 140-mile border.

From taking down dangerous drug rings and helping feed California families to ensuring the state’s emergency resilience during times of need, California servicemembers have valuable experience and knowledge to share their Mexican counterparts under this partnership, and they will learn from the Mexican servicemembers’ experiences as well.

Protecting the border

The Cal Guard’s ongoing efforts, including operations conducted by its Counterdrug Task Force, play a crucial role in addressing drug trafficking.

There are over 400 servicemembers deployed statewide, including at ports of entry, to combat transnational criminal organizations and seize illegal narcotics. As soldiers have gotten back to doing crucial public safety work, it’s important to remember that an estimated 32% of Cal Guard’s servicemembers dedicated to the Counterdrug Task Force were reassigned by the President to unlawfully militarize Los Angeles.

Recently, Governor Newsom announced significant strides toward taking down organized drug rings, including the seizure of over 35,065 pounds of fentanyl and more than 51.8 million pills containing fentanyl, with a street value of more than $498.4 million since 2021.

Increasing disaster resiliency

Our regions also face similar natural disaster risks due to our shared geography. Both California and Mexico are vulnerable to earthquakes and the effects of climate change, such as wildfires and drought.

Cal Guard servicemembers have been critical in protecting the state from natural disasters and emergencies, such as Task Force Rattlesnake. Joint Task Force Rattlesnake is made up of over 300 Cal Guard members, who work at the direction of CAL FIRE to help fight and prevent fires.

This partnership will strengthen disaster preparedness and build on the existing cooperation between California’s Office of Emergency Services and the Mexican states of Baja California and Baja California Sur. During the fires in January, members of the Mexican military’s specialized firefighting unit and disaster relief workers joined in the response efforts.

Recognizing our shared economies

Mexico is California’s largest export market, and California is home to the largest Latino/Hispanic population in the United States. Nearly 40 percent of the Cal Guard’s personnel identify as Latino/Hispanic.

Mexico ranks 2nd globally in total two-way trade with California ($97.8 billion), after China ($137.9 billion) and Mexican-owned companies in California support more than 13,800 jobs.

Since 2019, California and Mexico have signed seven memorandums of understanding.