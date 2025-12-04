Attorney General Ken Paxton successfully supported Republican congressional redistricting efforts by defending Texas’s Big Beautiful Map in the U.S. Supreme Court.

After a district court enjoined the use of Texas’s congressional map, Attorney General Paxton appealed that ruling. The U.S. Supreme Court has now granted the emergency stay requested by Attorney General Paxton—preventing further disruption to Texas’s election process and allowing the congressional map signed into law in August to remain in effect for the 2026 midterms.

After the map was passed by the Texas Legislature and signed into law by Governor Abbott, left-wing groups sued and sought an injunction to stop the map from being used at the behest of national Democrats. The Democrats’ partisan effort has now failed—and the State of Texas can conduct elections under the map while its appeal is pending—due to Attorney General Paxton and his office’s aggressive defense of the map.

“In the face of Democrats’ attempt to abuse the judicial system to steal the U.S. House, I have defended Texas’s fundamental right to draw a map that ensures we are represented by Republicans. The Big Beautiful Map will be in effect for 2026,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas is paving the way as we take our country back, district by district, state by state. This map reflects the political climate of our state and is a massive win for Texas and every conservative who is tired of watching the left try to upend the political system with bogus lawsuits.”

As the case remains ongoing, Attorney General Paxton will continue to defend the Congressional map against Democrats and their allied organizations’ attempts to undermine it.