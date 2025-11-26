Attorney General Ken Paxton has sent a letter to Texas universities in the ACC, Big 12, and SEC urging them not to sign the College Sports Commission’s (“CSC”) University Participation Agreement, which gives practically unlimited authority to the CSC and undermines participating universities. The Attorney General has also sent a letter to State Attorneys General urging them to contact their States’ universities that are members of those conferences or the Big Ten and voice their opposition to the agreement.

Though the agreement is riddled with problems, one of the foremost issues is that it would illegitimately extend CSC’s power far beyond the scope of its relationship with participating colleges. In an egregious attempt to insulate CSC from legal challenges, schools participating in the agreement would lose revenue and be deemed ineligible for post-season and playoff competition for cooperating with any suit, action, or legal claim brought against the CSC by their home state’s Attorney General.

Additionally, along with inventing new legal protections for itself, the rest of the agreement is dedicated to giving the CSC practically limitless power. That includes granting itself the authority to arbitrarily sanction and fine participating schools at its own discretion with almost no appeal process and to force participant schools to agree to any policy CSC adopts in the future, all while creating untold legal liability for the participating universities. The agreement also raises serious Texas constitutional issues that could result in colleges’ inability to legally sign the document.

“To protect the integrity of collegiate athletics, this power grab by the CSC must be stopped,” said Attorney General Paxton. “No entity should be allowed to arbitrarily give itself the type of legal immunity CSC is pursuing, especially by putting colleges and universities in the crosshairs. I will stand shoulder to shoulder with any school working to change this agreement and call on State Attorneys General across the nation to work with their home universities to oppose what the CSC is trying to do.”

