Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the East Plano Islamic Center (“EPIC”), Community Capital Partners (“CCP”), and several of their leaders for engaging in an illegal development scheme that violated Texas securities law.

“The leaders behind EPIC City have engaged in a radical plot to destroy hundreds of acres of beautiful Texas land and line their own pockets,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will relentlessly bring the full force of the law against anyone who thinks they can ignore the rules and hurt Texans. The unlawful land project known as EPIC City will be stopped, and those responsible will be barred from ever creating another fraudulent operation like this again.”

CCP, an entity formed by EPIC as a vehicle for purchasing and developing more than 400 acres in Hunt and Collin Counties, violated securities laws, including engaging in fraudulent practices while soliciting funds. Certain promotional materials implied that the project would be unlawfully reserved for Muslims specifically and described the development as the “epicenter of Islam in North America.” Despite promising not to, the developers have also funneled a significant amount of the funds to their own pockets. Further, for more than 10% of those who purchased securities, CCP failed to verify their status as “accredited investors,” as required by law.

In March 2025, Attorney General Paxton announced his ongoing investigation into EPIC City and requested a referral from the Texas State Securities Board (“TSSB”) in October after uncovering blatant violations of federal and state securities laws and regulations. Now, following a referral from the TSSB, Attorney General Paxton has sued to stop EPIC City from continuing to pursue its illegal development scheme.

To read the lawsuit, click here.