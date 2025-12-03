Governor Kotek Announces Over 50,000 Housing Units Open or Underway

Today, Governor Tina Kotek released new data showing that nearly 14,000 affordable homes have been financed or opened with state support during her administration, and more than 40,000 future homes have been added to the pipeline through newly available land opportunities and infrastructure.

“When I came into office, I challenged Oregonians to do everything we can to increase housing supply,” Governor Kotek said. “As state government, we have worked to fill in the gaps and lean into what works, namely better coordination across agencies, bipartisan new laws, and strategic investments that deliver results. These initial outcomes show the potential that, together, we can work our way out of this crisis.”

These delivered and estimated construction outcomes are based on data sets gathered from four key state agencies: Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS), the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD), the Oregon Business Development Department (OBDD), and the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL). These agencies are tasked with supporting and tracking the Governor’s housing initiatives, including enhanced coordination, executive action, and policy and budget implementation.

Statewide Housing Outcomes Since January 2023

13,821 affordable housing units financed or opened with state support

Over 40,000 future homes unlocked through new land opportunities and infrastructure investments*

OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell emphasized the significance of these results: “Every Oregonian should have the freedom to live in a home they can afford in a community they choose. These outcomes show what is possible when local and state partners move together with urgency and intention.”

Legislative Actions

In 2023, 2024, and 2025, the Governor championed legislation and resources that created a suite of new housing tools to free up land for housing, support cities, and invest in infrastructure projects needed to start new housing construction. This year, she pushed even further to legalize and create incentives to build housing for every kind of family, like duplexes, triplexes and cottage clusters. In the 2023-2025 and 2025-2027 biennia, she secured a historic $1.5 billion for affordable rental and homeownership projects.

Executive and Administrative Action to Accelerate Production

On her first day in office, Governor Kotek signed Executive Order 23-04, establishing the Housing Production Advisory Council and identified how many homes were needed for a healthy housing market. The state now produces an annual assessment of housing need and progress, an Oregon first. The current production goal to meet current and future needs is 29,522 homes per year over the next decade.

Alongside the 13,821 units directly tied to financing from the state and the over 40,000 future units resulting from state investment in land opportunities and infrastructure, the Governor’s administration has approved 21 local housing production plans, representing the potential of 205,000 units expected over the next two decades, with more approvals forthcoming.

These numbers demonstrate both immediate progress and long-term commitment. They capture the projects already in the development pipeline or under construction, the homes enabled by new land and infrastructure, and the long-range plans that ensure Oregon communities are building toward their future needs.

To continue tracking these numbers, the Governor has directed the Housing Accountability and Production Office (HAPO) and DLCD to track anticipated unit outcomes from state actions in a public facing dashboard to ensure transparency and accountability.

*Note to Editors: The supplemental data show 41,000 future units as a result of land opportunities and infrastructure. An estimated 900-1,000 units accessed multiple programs. Those units have been subtracted from the total.

