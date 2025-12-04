State and Wasco County Finalize Partnership to Complete Rowena Debris Removal

Today, Governor Tina Kotek and Wasco County announced an intergovernmental agreement that provides state funding and support for comprehensive debris removal from residential properties destroyed in the June 2025 Rowena Wildfire.

The partnership enables the county to rapidly clear hazardous debris through a coordinated operation that protects cleanup workers and the environment while helping affected residents move forward with rebuilding. The state's grant reflects Oregon's commitment to supporting communities when disaster recovery requires resources beyond local capacity, allowing Wasco County to manage operations with state financial backing and technical assistance.

"This agreement took careful, collaborative work and it was essential to ensure we could support a complete, coordinated debris removal operation without interruption,” Governor Kotek said. “Now, Wasco County has the resources to move forward, and we're going to see more progress for families who have been waiting to rebuild."

“We know the delay in clearing wildfire debris has been incredibly stressful for the families impacted by the Rowena Fire. This agreement provides the essential resources to clear damaged property efficiently and safely,” Scott Hege, Wasco County Commissioner said. “We are deeply grateful for the dedicated partnership and hard work of Erin McMahon, Jonna Papaefthimiou and Representative Helfrich in securing the necessary state funding for this operation. Our priority is getting these families back on their feet, and today marks the start of that crucial recovery phase.”

The intergovernmental agreement enables the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) to administer $3.5 million to support debris removal and recovery efforts. Wildfire debris on private properties has prevented residents from rebuilding since the fire. A Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document on the agreement can be found here.

“Debris removal is one of the most visible and emotionally difficult parts of disaster recovery,” Erin McMahon, Director of OEM said. “This partnership allows Wasco County to lead local recovery efforts with the state backing them up with resources and expertise. Our shared goal is simple: remove hazardous debris safely, protect public health and the environment, and help people get one step closer to rebuilding their homes.”

The Rowena Fire ignited June 11, 2025, burning 3,700 acres across federal, private, state, and tribal lands in the Columbia Gorge and destroying or damaging numerous homes in the unincorporated community. The wildfire also left behind hazard trees, burned vehicles, destroyed RVs, and leveled outbuildings throughout the area.

Wasco County declared a state of emergency June 18, 2025, followed by Governor Kotek'sstatewide emergency declaration for Wasco County on June 20. The incident did not meet federal thresholds for a presidential major disaster declaration, leaving the community without access to FEMA assistance.

Executive Order 25-08 can be found here.

