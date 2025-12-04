TRAFFIC ADVISORY: FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw

On Friday, December 5, 2025, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw will take place at the Kennedy Center in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

On Thursday, December 4, 2025, beginning at 10:00 p.m. through Friday, December 5, 2025, at 3:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic:

F Street from Rock Creek Parkway and 25th Street, NW

Jamal Khashoggi Way from Virginia Avenue and F Street, NW

25th Street, NW from Virginia Avenue and F Street, NW

Thompson Boat Center Parking Lot

Parkway Drive, NW

On Friday, December 5, 2025, from 4:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the following roadway will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Rock Creek Parkway from Cathedral Avenue to Potomac River Freeway

On Friday, December 5, 2025, from 4:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic, except for local traffic (residents, deliveries, etc):

24th Street from K Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

New Hampshire Avenue from Washington Circle to Virginia Avenue, NW

I Street from 23rd Street to 26th Street, NW

H Street from 23rd Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

G Street from 23rd Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

On Friday, December 5, 2025, from 4:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic. Residents of the Watergate and all rideshare drivers and buses for the event will be directed to enter from 27th Street and K Street, NW.

Virginia Avenue from 22nd Street to Rock Creek Parkway, NW

27th Street from K Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Exit to I Street from northbound Potomac River Freeway

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wish to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.