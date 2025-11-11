Certified Aviation Services Appoints Larry Stahlhoefer as Chief Financial Officer

Larry Stahlhoefer - CFO at CAS

Veteran finance leader brings proven forecasting, systems, and operational rigor to support CAS’s next phase of growth

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Aviation Services (CAS), a leading provider of aircraft line maintenance and rapid-response AOG support, today announced the appointment of Larry Stahlhoefer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Stahlhoefer will oversee finance, accounting, and related operational support functions, partnering with CAS leadership to strengthen financial planning and analysis, optimize systems and processes, and support the company’s expanding network and service portfolio.

“Larry blends strategic finance with hands-on operational discipline—exactly what CAS needs as we scale with our airline and OEM partners,” said Brad Caban, President & CEO of CAS. “His experience improving forecasting, upgrading ERP environments, and building resilient finance teams will help us sustain quality and speed while we grow.”

“I’m excited to join CAS and support its reputation for safety, quality, and rapid response,” said Larry Stahlhoefer, CFO, CAS. “My focus will be on sharpening our analytics, aligning capital with customer demand, and enabling the teams who deliver for our partners every day.”

Stahlhoefer brings more than two decades of leadership in finance and operations. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Mr. Crane, Inc., where he led corporate accounting and finance, budgeting and forecasting, and external relationships across banking, equipment lending, insurance, audit, and legal. Prior roles include VP, Finance at RC Maintenance Holdings, Inc. and Chief Financial Officer at Wildermuth Environmental, Inc., where he drove improvements in cash collections, GAAP reporting, budgeting, job costing, and enterprise systems. He began his career at S.R. Bray Corporation, progressing through accounting leadership roles during a period of sustained revenue and EBITDA growth. Stahlhoefer holds an MBA in Finance from California State University, Fullerton and a B.S. in Business Administration from Cal Poly Pomona.

About Certified Aviation Services (CAS)

CAS is a U.S.-based Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in Line Maintenance, AOG Go-Team services, Cyclean® engine washes, and narrow-body maintenance at its Birmingham, Alabama hangar. CAS supports airline and OEM customers with an uncompromising commitment to safety, quality, and operational excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.