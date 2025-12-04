ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Dec. 5-8)

PHOENIX – Ramp closures are scheduled for freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area this weekend (Dec. 5-8), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and prepare to use detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Northbound Interstate 17 exit ramp to Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Dec. 8) for ramp widening project. Allow extra time and plan to use alternate routes. Detour : Consider exiting northbound I-17 at Dove Valley Road and traveling west to southbound 43rd Avenue to connect with westbound Loop 303.

Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) off-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Dec. 8) for paving as part of freeway widening project. Northbound Loop 101 frontage road between Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard also closed. Detours : Consider exiting at Raintree Drive and traveling west to northbound Hayden Road to reach Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. Drivers also can consider exiting northbound Loop 101 at Princess Drive/Pima Road before using the southbound frontage road to reach Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. Note : Northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Shea Boulevard also closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Dec. 8). Consider alternate routes including northbound Hayden Road or 92nd Street to Cactus Road to access northbound Loop 101.

North- and southbound Interstate 17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in north Phoenix closed overnight from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 6) for widening project. Detours : Alternate routes include westbound Union Hills Drive or Deer Valley Road to 35th Avenue to reach westbound Loop 101.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.