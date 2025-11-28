Submit Release
US 89 intermittent closures near Flagstaff start Tuesday, Dec. 2

FLAGSTAFF – Intermittent closures lasting up to 15 minutes each time are scheduled along northbound US 89 north of Flagstaff on Tuesday, Dec. 2, and Wednesday, Dec. 3, for drainage system maintenance, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan for the northbound US 89 closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day near milepost 430, north of the Doney Park and Timberline-Fernwood areas (approximately 15 miles north of downtown Flagstaff).

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511. 

 

